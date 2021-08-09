That concludes Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse’s lesson in DTM comebacks

The Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse team showed impressive pace again at the third race weekend of the DTM season with Alex Albon scoring third place on Saturday followed by third for Liam Lawson on Sunday.

As well as the two podium finishes, Albon came home sixth in Sunday’s race, giving the team a solid haul of points from the race weekend. Lawson’s third place was consolation after the New Zealander was collected in a collision between Daniel Juncadella and Arjun Maini, his race finishing in the gravel trap.

Liam Lawson battles through the DTM field in Race Two in Belgium on Sunday © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Liam Lawson prepares for Race Two at Zolder on Sunday © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Albon in the pits at the third round of DTM 2021 in Zolder © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Albon scored points in both DTM races around Zolder on Sunday © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool Liam Lawson continues his run of DTM podiums with third in Belgium © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Both races featured impressive fightbacks by the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 drivers. Having qualified fourth but picking up a five-place grid penalty for a rule violation, Albon started from ninth place on Saturday. Rather than pitting early for fresh tyres, the F1 test driver pulled out a long stint on worn tyres from qualifying, putting in a series of quick laps to climb into third place to claim his second podium of the season. Lawson was unfortunate, having started from 10th on the grid, he was an innocent victim in a collision in the packed midfield shortly after the start and had to retire from the race.

Both drivers were unlucky on Sunday when qualifying was red flagged with two minutes of the session remaining, meaning they had to abort their flying laps. The result was sixth place on the grid for Lawson and 11th for Albon. Once again, they made consistent progress through the field to end the race in third and sixth place respectively. This was Lawson’s fourth podium finish in race six of the season.

“I am happy with how the weekend went. It was definitely a step forward for me in understanding the car better,” said Albon. “Still, I feel there were a few missed opportunities, but scoring points in both races and finishing on the podium on Saturday – all good!”

Alex Albon in the cockpit of his AlphaTauri AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

Having lost vital points, Lawson was determined to get his championship back on track at the Nürburgring in two weeks’ time. “Saturday’s race was disappointing as we lost a lot of points in the championship and it’s important to constantly score points in this tight championship.

"But it’s also important to move on after a bad race and I’m really happy with the points we scored finishing third on Sunday. We tried to overcut the guys in front of us, but we couldn’t quite match their pace in the end.”

In the Drivers’ Championship, Lawson stays in second place with 80 points. Albon is fifth position on 54 points. Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse have a total of 134 points, putting them second in the Team standings, just 13 points behind the leaders. Next in the 2021 DTM season is the Nürburgring (GER) on the weekend of August 20-22.

Results Race 1 (top 5):

Kelvin van der Linde (RSA) – Team ABT Sportsline Mike Rockenfeller (GER) – Team ABT Sportsline Alex Albon (THA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Vincent Abril (MON) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport

Results Race 2 (top 6):

Marco Wittmann (GER) – Walkenhorst Motorsport Maximilian Götz (GER) – Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Liam Lawson (NZL) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse Nico Müller (SUI) – Team Rosberg Lucas Auer (AUT) – Mercedes-AMG Team Winward Alex Albon (THA) – Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse