Can DTM stars Fraga and Cassidy follow Max Verstappen to victory in Spa?

In one of his greatest victories, Max Verstappen cruised from 14th on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in dominant style . That weekend, the reigning world champion seemed to be racing in a league of his own and nothing could stand in the Dutch driver's way as he raced for the top step of the podium.

Nick Cassidy at the wheel of the Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Even in a perfect car, such dominance would be unusual, if not impossible, in the modern DTM German touring car series. Nevertheless, Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy long for top results on the roller coaster track in The Ardennes in their Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos and leave a run of bad luck behind them.

The Brazilian driver is particularly eager to prove his potential with a clear run to the podium without being stopped or blocked by competitors. "So far this season, Felipe was forced to retire six times after accidents caused by other drivers and each time he was running in the top group of the field. If he had reached the finish line only twice in these races he would still be in the championship fight," says AF Corse team manager Ron Reichert.

After the Nürburgring, Nick Cassidy takes on Spa-Francorchamps in the DTM © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Fraga was able to race the Ferrari that almost burnt down at Lausitzring some months ago and which was rebuilt by the team. "We changed almost every part and checked every detail," Reichert explained.

"If we can stay clear of incidents and finish the race, then a top result is within our reach," says 27-year-old Fragq. "We're ready for Spa. I like this track and our Ferraris will be very competitive out there. I'm hungry for more success in the final six rounds of the 2022 championship."

Felipe Fraga pits his Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo for Red Bull AF Corse © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Team-mate Nick Cassidy is just as motivated. The 28-year-old New Zealander knows that the team and drivers are well placed for victories and that strategy decisions are almost right. What is beyond their control are those crucial 'outside factors'.

"As always I'm very excited to race at Spa. The weather can be a bit tricky, but in theory it's a track that should suit us well," says Cassidy. "I think we can produce a great performance here and I'm looking forward to fighting for a win. We have all the ingredients in place and I won't leave anything on the table this weekend."

Team manager Reichert is also optimistic as DTM heads for the longest track of the season: "AF Corse was in a position to win the 24 Hours of Spa 24 here last year and we've already tested here this season, so both our drivers know the circuit well."