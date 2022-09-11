Breakthrough DTM victory for Nick Cassidy at Spa-Francorchamps

New Zealander Nick Cassidy was in great form from the start of Sunday’s programme, producing his best performance in qualifying and setting the early pace ahead of the Porsche of Saturday race winner Dennis Olsen. René Rast claimed pole with a late run on the drying circuit with championship leader Sheldon van der Linde also lining up on the front row of the grid.
On the rolling start, Cassidy got away smoothly, holding P3 through Eau Rouge and the climb to Radillon while van der Linde took the early lead from Rast. On Lap Two, Cassidy edged alongside Rast, trading paint with the two-time champion on the start-finish straight, but couldn’t find a way past. Rast held Cassidy at bay for six more laps until the Kiwi pushed his Ferrari past Rast, who side swiped the Ferrari sending bodywork flying. Ultimately Cassidy won a spectacular drag race along the Kemmel Straight to take the place while Rast picked up a five-second penalty for his troubles.
Lap 10 and van der Linde boxed for fresh tyres but it was a slow stop for the South African’s Schubert team, handing Cassidy a gilt-edged opportunity to stay out to push for the lead in clean air.
Next it was Cassidy’s turn to box and Red Bull AF Corse produced a textbook pit stop to put the New Zealander back on track in the lead, rejoining ahead of van der Linde, managing to hold the South African at bay while his tyres got up to temperature.
Having taken the lead, Cassidy had to defend again after Rast’s race ended with a puncture and forced a restart and a one-lap sprint for the finish line. Cassidy defended stoutly again from van der Linde to take the chequered flag for the first time in his DTM career, becoming the 10th different winner in the series this season.
It was the second win for Red Bull AF Corse in DTM this year, following team-mate Felipe Fraga’s victory at the Norisring in July.
Having started P10 in Spa, Fraga found himself stuck in traffic and dropping back to as low as 13th place. A quick pit stop and fresh rubber allowed him to stage a fightback to finish eighth and complete a strong points haul from the weekend in the Ardennes.
Fraga and Cassidy will be back in action as DTM heads to the Red Bull Ring on September 23-25.