DTM's stars are racing home to the Red Bull Ring at full speed

When Red Bull AF Corse drivers Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy take to the Red Bull Ring this weekend, it will be with added motivation and eagerness to attack.

The penultimate round of Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Austria and the timing couldn’t be better, with Fraga and Cassidy both heading to Spielberg on the back of a hot streak of recent wins.

Race winner Felipe Fraga grew up watching DTM © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

"We really want to put some results together this weekend. I tested at Spielberg, so I hope we can get up to speed quickly. I can't wait to drive a Red Bull car at the Red Bull Ring," says Fraga, who grew up watching DTM while he was still a kid in junior racing in Brazil.

"In theory, it's one of the tracks that should be great for us. We will attack like always. Coming here with a lot of confidence from winning in Spa-Francorchamps is really nice as well," adds Cassidy. “We'll do our very best and hopefully be back on the podium.”

Each driver has taken his maiden DTM wins in the previous two rounds: Fraga celebrated his birthday by crossing the line first in Race Two at the Norisring in Nuremberg, while Cassidy made his breakthrough with a win in Race Two in Belgium.

“Winning there means a lot to me. It's also very special for me to win in different categories this season, as I succeeded in Formula E, too,” says Cassidy.

It took the 28-year-old New Zealander one race longer to grow accustomed to DTM and the Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo after missing the season opener at Portimao, Portugal, due to his other racing commitments. But he says he started to click with the car in Race Two at the third round in Imola, Italy. Missing the following round at the Norisring was “very frustrating for us. So the races at Spa were somehow redemptive."

"Spa proved that when everything goes well, we can achieve a lot," says Cassidy. "Now it's all about keeping the momentum going. But in DTM, anything can happen."

Liam Lawson leads the way around the spectacular Red Bull Ring in the DTM © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Content Pool

Both drivers are familiar with the Red Bull Ring. Fraga raced there in Formula Renault in 2012, as well as in testing, and Cassidy has even more experience of racing around Spielberg: "My first experience was a F3 test in May 2013. Later, I raced in my only full season in the F3 European Championship in 2016 there." Out of the three races, Cassidy twice finished in the points.

And they want to keep up with Red Bull AF Corse's Spielberg tradition after Liam Lawson won both races at the track in scenic Styria in last season's double header.

Nick Cassidy celebrates victory at Spa-Francorchamps © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

With an eye on next year, Cassidy is going to be busy again. Having raced in DTM, FE and WEC this season, he's been retained by Envision Racing to lead their Jaguar-powered charge in the Formula E World Championship in 2023. "Of course, I want to continue in DTM, depending on the possibilities the calendars will offer to me – hopefully without clashing dates,” he says. “I can handle being busy racing in different series.”

When the flag finally falls on Cassidy’s racing season in November, he’s looking forward to another homecoming, a real one: "I haven’t been home to New Zealand for nearly three years, so I’ll be happy to return home for the holidays."

The DTM weekend at the Red Bull Ring features two sprint races of 55 minutes plus one lap, starting at 1:30pm local time on September 24 and 25.