Nick Cassidy wins at the Red Bull Ring

Despite carrying 25kg in success ballast to handicap him after his maiden victory two weeks ago in Belgium, Nick Cassidy was quick enough around Spielberg to take a commanding victory, becoming the second Kiwi in a Red Bull AF Corse Ferrari to win at the picturesque circuit.

The New Zealander was outpaced in qualifying by René Rast but started on pole after three-time DTM champion Rast dropped three grid places thanks to a penalty carried over from Spa-Francorchamps.

Cassidy got cleanly off the line to set a quick pace around the Spielberg and stay out of trouble while other drivers traded paint and positions. His team-mate Felipe Fraga also made a superb start in the Red Bull-branded Ferrari, pushing for third place on the entry to T3 Remus. But he was rear-ended by Ricardo Feller, and with a puncture and smoke billowing from the back of the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, the Brazilian’s race was run.

A fast pit stop helped Nick Cassidy to a commanding win © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Ring/Red Bull Content Pool

With a heavy car, the Kiwi needed a great pit stop to maintain his lead and the AF Corse team were inch-perfect, setting Cassidy up for the victory – the 500th race win for the spectacular Ferrari 488 GT car.

“A really great day,” said Cassidy at the finish. “As a team, we’d done well at Portimão and the Norisring, which I think are two good tracks for the Ferrari, and I think now with Spa and the race here, we’re getting back to tracks that work for us.

“Winning in the AlphaTauri car at the Red Bull Ring is very special and a personal career highlight for me. DTM is at such a high level, and this is one of the top teams in the championship – it’s a pleasure to drive for them.”

Due to added success ballast, Race Two was an uphill challenge for both Cassidy and Fraga, who were both handicapped with an additional 20kg as well as Cassidy’s extra 35kg.

Changeable conditions made the second race a lottery. Starting in heavy rain and blinding spray, the forecast predicted the skies would clear later on. It meant spinning the wheel on tyre strategy. Cassidy chose to pit early, but his wet tyres, coupled with a heavyweight car, were totally ineffective in the closing laps, leaving Cassidy 19th.

Fraga opted for slicks but struggled for grip, spinning twice – once showing spectacular control to save the car – and finished 16th.

“It’s a weekend to forget again for me. I think we have a good car, but on Saturday, I had contact with an Audi and then a puncture – that was a bit hard to avoid,” said a deflated Fraga. “Today, I take the full blame. I was fighting a bit with [Philipp] Eng and went out of the track, but still could have done a good race. But then I made mistakes, and I need to see what happened. We were struggling a bit, but we have Hockenheim now and let’s see what we can do there.”

The win puts Cassidy in 12th place in the unpredictable DTM Drivers' Championship with Fraga 14th, with the season finale around Germany's Hockenheimring on October 7-9.