2 jobs and 1 target as Alex Albon aims for DTM glory

When Alexander Albon Ansusinha – known to everyone in the racing community as Alex Albon – missed out on a seat in Formula One for the 2021 season, his future career was in doubt. However, having impressed Red Bull Racing Honda team principal Christian Horner and motorsports advisor Helmut Marko, it was clear that Albon should remain in the family.

He was appointed the reserve driver for both F1 teams Red Bull Racing Honda and Scuderia AlphaTauri, and given a racing seat in the new-look German Touring Car series DTM, which is now run with GT3 cars. Switching from F1 simulator work to racing in a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 GT car run by AF Corse and back to the simulator is quite an unusual job, but Albon settled in well.

After two rounds and four races in DTM, the London-born driver is fifth in the DTM standings going into the next event at Zolder circuit in Belgium this weekend. "I've never raced there before, but we tested for half a day like the other teams did. It's a very technical circuit but can provide a lot of fun. I expect the Audi and Mercedes drivers to be strong, but we will have a good pace, too," says Albon.

Alex Albon in the Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse car © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

He's glad of the chance of racing in DTM as "it's a good way to stay sharp and focussed and keep up with speed." Due to his F1 commitments – being ready as a reserve on race weekends – Albon won't compete in the whole DTM championship. He'll miss the three rounds at Spielberg, Hockenheim and Norisring, which has moved to October 8–10, as they clash with F1 races. "That's why I'm not a contender for the championship, but I will do my very best in my races to help the team and gain more experience," he explains.

When Alex is unavailable for DTM, he'll be replaced by New Zealander Nick Cassidy . Cassidy's compatriot Liam Lawson is racing the Ferrari in Red Bull Racing colours and is second in the championship coming into Zolder, only four points shy of leader Kelvin van der Linde.

Alex Albon pilots the striking Ferrari 488 GT3 in the AlphaTauri colours © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool We have a lot less downforce in this type of car, but the racing is exciting and more aggressive Alex Albon

To drive a GT3 car was a completely new experience for Albon, who's always raced single-seaters. "We have a lot less downforce in this type of car, but the racing is exciting and more aggressive. It's been quite an enjoyable new experience so far, although I'm still learning and trying to get up to more speed," the 25-year-old explains.

The balance of performance (BOP) regulations that were introduced to level the playing field are also new to the F1 driver: "In some races, you feel the BOP very clearly, in others less." The winner of a DTM race will carry 25kg of additional weight in the next outing, and the handicap is also applied to the cars finishing second and third in a race, with an extra 18kg and 15kg, respectively. "It's completely different to F1, where everything is about performance gains. If you're fast in DTM, you get punished, but it is what it is. The regulations make DTM attractive for many brands and the BOP does its job."

Red Bull, Ferrari and AlphaTauri are Ready for DTM action © Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool

Albon is also very happy with the support he gets from AF Corse, one of the most experienced and successful teams in GT racing, World Endurance Championship (WEC) and several other series. "They compete on a very high level. The guys are all very passionate. Italians have a heart for racing, and the support from Ferrari we get is crucial," he says.

The level of competition among the drivers was no surprise to Alex: "It's very high. And you realise how important experience is in GT3, as those drivers shine. They know every inch of the car and how to handle the BOP, which I still have to learn."

Working the F1 simulator at Red Bull Racing's HQ in Milton Keynes, UK, is an important part of Albon's duties. "Before the Hungarian GP, I spent four days working in the simulator," he says. "It takes a lot of time and effort for the team, including development work for the new 2022 car."

Alex Albon prepares for his DTM debut © Julian Kroehl / Red Bull Content Pool

Despite rumours of a possible move to Formula E, his focus remains on getting back to the F1 starting grid next season, and he's working hard to get there. “In this situation, you always have to be open to more options like Indycars or Formula E, but now is when the talking starts, and if there's any chance of staying in the Red Bull family, I will take it, no doubt."

Obviously, Albon is doing a great job in the simulator, as Helmut Marko admits: "He's our best driver in the simulator. His contribution to the development of the team is very important."

Which sounds like good news for Albon, and hopefully, there's more to come.