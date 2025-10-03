The best young goalkeepers to sign in FC 26 career mode

It's time to add the finishing touch to your squad of wonderkids in EA FC 26. If you're already raided your transfer warchest for the best young strikers , midfielders and defenders , now it's time to splash the last of your cash on a high-potential stopper.

With goalkeepers, there's plenty to choose from, but in some cases you're going to have to hang in there for the first few seasons, or perhaps start out in the lower divisions, because it might be initially a little counterproductive to put a 59-overall goalkeeper straight into top-level action.

01 Konstantinos Tzolakis - GK

Konstantinos Tzolakis © Electronic Arts

22, Greece, Olympiacos FC

Overall rating: 79

Potential: 86

We begin our world tour of goalkeeping monsters with Greece. The diminutive Konstantinos Tzolakis (1.98m) may be 22 years old, a relatively venerable age for a wonderkid, but with a 79 overall rating, he offers guaranteed solidity from day one. What's more, he's got a great out-and-out attribute on crosses, so if you're ever playing against Arsenal and their avalanche of goals from corners, that's something to fall back on.

02 Guillaume Restes - GK

Guillaume Restes © Electronic Arts

20, France, Toulouse FC

Overall rating: 78

Potential: 86

In France, Guillaume Restes , the Toulouse FC goalkeeper, is the leader of the pack, albeit only because Lucas Chevalier is 23, so he can't feature in this list. In any case, the native of La Ville Rose has great potential, and the Footwork attribute already.

03 Matthieu Epolo - GK

Matthieu Epolo © Electronic Arts

20, Belgium, Standard Liège

Overall rating: 73

Potential: 85

Even if his current overall score is a little lower than those we've seen so far, Belgium's Matthieu Epolo does already have the Footwork and Far Reach attributes, a good basis for the Standard Liège player to build on.

04 Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro - GK

Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro © Electronic Arts

21, Netherlands, AZ Alkmaar

Overall rating: 71

Potential: 84

Have we found a worthy successor to Edwin van der Sar? Maybe not quite, but in any case, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro and his 84 overall rating will be a great asset if you can snap him up from AZ Alkmaar without breaking the bank.

05 Dennis Seimen - GK

Dennis Seimen © Electronic Arts

19, Germany, SC Paderborn 07

Overall rating: 66

Potential: 84

At just 66 and playing for a second division club, Dennis Seimen is a low-cost option for strengthening your goalkeeping options. And, good news, he can go up to 84. However, it will take him some time to get there.

06 Mike Penders - GK

Mike Penders © Electronic Arts

20, Belgium, Strasbourg

Overall rating: 73

Potential: 84

When Thibaut Courtois retires, will Belgium fall from grace? If we trust the developers at Electronic Arts, the Red Devils fans can rest easy. Like Matthieu Epolo, Mike Penders has everything it takes to shine in the years to come.

07 Jonas Urbig - GK

Jonas Urbig © Electronic Arts

22, Germany, Bayern Munich

Overall rating: 74

Potential: 84

Jonas Urbig deserves to be on this list, even if he may be hard to find. The former FC Cologne keeper represents the future of Bayern Munich in goal, should Manuel Neuer ever retire.

08 Robin Roefs - GK

Robin Roefs © Electronic Arts

22, Netherlands, Sunderland

Overall rating: 74

Potential: 84

With Footwork and Far Reach in his locker already, Robin Roefs is just waiting to develop new attributes while seeing his stats improve.

09 James Trafford - GK

James Trafford © Electronic Arts

22, England, Manchester City

Overall rating: 76

Potential: 84

As we all know, the position of goalkeeper has evolved in recent years, particularly in terms of possession, distribution and build-up. James Trafford has four key attributes already: Cross Claimer, Far Throw, Footwork and Long Ball Pass. Perfect if you need a sweeper keeper.

10 Lucca Brughmans - GK

Lucca Brughmans © Electronic Arts

17, Belgium, KRC Genk

Overall rating: 59

Potential: 82

We end the list with a prospect who will take some time to reach his prime. Fifty-nine overall isn't crazy, but in the long term, the Belgian should do wonders (if you manage to develop him correctly).