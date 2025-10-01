Get these 11 top talents signed for your team in FC 26's career mode

In FC 26 Career Mode, you've got to manage your business well in order to lead your club to long-term success. It all comes down to skill and expertise, especially when it comes to signing top talent. The aim is to bring young players with great potential to your club and once you've achieved this, there are two outcomes you want to aim for:
- The talents develop into top performers and lead your team to titles.
- You can later sell the players at significantly higher prices to give your club a cash injection.
Here then, we have 11 top young talents who will help your team climb up the leagues in FC 26 career mode.
01
Johan Manzambi – SC Freiburg
FC 26 stats for Johan Manzambi
At the age of 19, this Swiss midfielder is already a regular starter for SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Born in Geneva, Manzambi has been playing for the Breisgau club since 2024 and he's one of the most promising talents from Switzerland in FC 26's career mode.
02
Antonio Nusa – RB Leipzig
FC 26 stats for Antonio Nusa
The 20-year-old shooting star of RB Leipzig has already proven his great talent many times in his first year - as both a goalscorer and provider of assists. Nusa is an absolute top performer in Leipzig coach Ole Werner's team - will he be in your FC 26 career mode, too?
03
Rio Ngumoha - Liverpool FC
FC 26 stats for Rio Ngumoha
Liverpool's jewel Rio Ngumoha is just 17-years-old and yet the London-born midfielder is already making game-changing appearances for the Premier League champions. At the end of August, he played just a few minutes in the away game at Newcastle United and scored the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to make it 3-2! Get him signed up asap.
04
Endrick - Real Madrid
FC 26 stats for Endrick
The Brazilian goal-scoring wizard is one of the biggest talents in world football - that's why Real Madrid signed him after all. That's also evident in the FC 26 career mode, where Endrick has the enormous potential that could lead your club to titles.
05
Assan Ouédraogo – RB Leipzig
FC 26 stats for Assan Ouédraogo
While Assan Ouédraogo had bad luck with injuries in his first season with the Red Bulls, the talented dribbler could now take off at RB Leipzig. He recently played from the start in the 3–1 win against FC Köln and scored early in the match to make it 1–0.
06
Corsin Konietzke – FC St. Gallen
FC 26 stats for Corsin Konietzke
Corsin Konietzke from FC St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League might have a rather low starting rating of 63, but his potential of +19 is impressive and make him a brilliant insider tip to add to your team.
07
Jorthy Mokio – Ajax Amsterdam
FC 26 stats for Jorthy Mokio
Jorthy Mokio is only 17, but is already one of the hottest stocks among young players in football. The development of the Belgian who plays for Ajax Amsterdam in the FC 26 career mode can go steeply upwards, making him a great signing.
08
Lennart Karl - FC Bayern Munich
FC 26 stats for Lennart Karl
Keeping on with the theme of huge potential returns, Lennart Karl could develop even faster than Jorthy Mokio and his potential of +23 is extremely high, making the 17-year-old Bayern Munich talent one of the most exciting players in the entire FC 26 career mode.
09
Joane Gadou - RB Salzburg
FC 26 stats for Joane Gadou
Frenchman Joane Gadou is currently one of the most talented defenders at FC Red Bull Salzburg and has long been a permanent fixture in the Salzburg team despite his age. Will he continue to play for your club in the FC 26 career mode?
10
Karim Konaté - RB Salzburg
FC 26 stats for Karim Konaté
Although Gadou's team-mate Karim Konaté is already 21, he still deserves a mention in this top 11 due to his high potential of 85. The Salzburg striker from the Ivory Coast has already been labelled the new Didier Drogba and if you can get all that potential out of him he'll become a legend for your team.
11
Tidiam Gomis - RB Leipzig
FC 26 stats for Tidiam Gomis
The fact that Tidiam Gomis, the third player from RB Leipzig, is one of the top talents in the FC 26 career mode speaks volumes about the team's philosophy: sign promising young players who can develop magnificently. The Frenchman is another of many young players in coach Ole Werner's team who can make your career mode team shine.