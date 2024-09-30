Early morning workouts: 6 exercises to start your day

Exercise can often feel like a task, but the rewards are there, so we've compiled six straightforward exercises to kick-start your morning. These can be done at home or out and about and take anywhere from 30 seconds to five minutes each, depending on the challenge you're after.

You're not alone, top-performing athletes often use these same exercises during their training or recovery as they are integral to pain and injury-free lives, no matter the sport.

The only thing you might need for additional comfort is a yoga mat to perform these exercises on, which set you back too much of your hard-earned cash.

01 Jumping Jacks / Burpees

Burpees are a classic for a reason © Alessandro Dealberto/Red Bull Content Pool

Taking it right back, we start with Jumping Jacks or Burpees. Yep, the same ones your PE teacher tortured you with in school. There's a good reason these were a go-to for sadistic physical education teachers, they are incredible at switching on the full body. They help get higher amounts of oxygen into the lungs, and get that blood flowing.

Start with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump your feet out wide while simultaneously raising your arms above your head. Jump back to the starting position. Repeat for a set number of repetitions or for a certain duration.

Why: Increases blood flow, which helps keep muscles healthy and primed for movement ie shoveling dirt or laying bricks.

Reps: Try out two sets of 10 to start with and add a set once you're able to successfully complete the previous goal.

02 Push-ups

Push-ups give you maximum bang for your buck © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Push-ups are considered the most bang-for-buck exercise. It's one you can do at home, on the construction site, before or after work, at the park, or with any number of accessories to increase the challenge.

While we've often been led to believe the number is the most important thing, it's actually the technique or form throughout that's key to activating the right muscle groups.

With the right technique, you'll be strengthening the triceps, pectoral muscles (chest), and shoulders which are all super-important.

Begin in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your body in a straight line. Lower your chest towards the ground by bending your elbows, then push back up to the starting position.

Starting out? The exercise can be performed on your knees if needed.

Why: Simple chest, shoulders and arm work out!

Reps: One set of 10 to start with. Once you've mastered that, with the right form, add another set. Want to increase the challenge? Put your feet on a raised step or platform.

03 Squats

BMX legend Terry Adams knows the power of the humble squat © Robert Snow/Red Bull Content Pool

Squats are considered a classic exercise, and for good reason. We often crouch down for things every day but often miss out on the full depth or movement that gives us a complete workout and in turn, a strong set of legs.

Squats are beautiful in the sense that you can literally do them anywhere, anytime, and they don't require a single bit of equipment. By doing a few bodyweight squats every day, you'll start to see and feel changes in your glutes, core and quads.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your knees aligned with your toes and your weight in your heels. Rise back up to the starting position. You can add intensity by holding dumbbells or kettlebells at your sides.

Why: Build up strength in your glutes, core and quads.

Reps: Try starting out with one set of 10 reps. Keep adding sets and reps and when ready, start using weights to increase the challenge.

04 Plank

Stability exercises like planks make a real difference © Jarno Schurgers/Red Bull Content Pool

Did you know the world record for a plank is 9h 38m?! It was set by Josef Šálek of the Czech Republic.

The good news is, you won't have to do it anywhere near that long and to be honest, you're unlikely to get even close! The average plank time is closer to 50 seconds, but starting out you might only clock 10 seconds.

While insanely simple and needing no equipment, planks target muscles of the upper body, core and lower body. How? Again, it's the technique and form that display a proper plank with tension throughout the entire body.

Start in a push-up position with your forearms on the ground and elbows directly under your shoulders. Engage your core and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold the position for a set amount of time, gradually increasing the duration as you get stronger.

Why: Full-body workout!

Reps: Try a plank for 10 seconds. If that's too easy, try 30 seconds and then a minute if you're up for it.

05 Bicycle crunches

Strength training can be done at home © Helge Roeske/Red Bull Content Pool

Crunches are one small step away from laying in bed, so this could be the best start to any workout in the morning and to get the blood pumping!

Do make sure you hop out of bed though and find a solid surface to perform these on. From there, you'll be targeting a bunch of the core muscles that, in turn, protect your spine and help your posture for long stints of sitting.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your right elbow towards your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate sides, bringing your left elbow towards your right knee. Continue this pedalling motion for a set number of repetitions.

Why: Build up a strong core that'll help stabilise your upper body and protect your spine/back.

Reps: Try starting out with one set of 10 reps, five reps for each side. Too easy? Add another set after a brief pause.

06 Walking or jogging

Ida Mathilde Steensgaard runs at the HYROX World Championships © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Content Pool

A walk or run is simply put, pretty damn special. Its a time where you can switch off the world for a little bit and give that time and energy to yourself.

It helps blood flow and, depending on pace, gets your cardiovascular system pumping. For the mind, it gets creativity flowing and is actually tied back to our evolution when apes went from all fours and started standing up on two!

If you prefer cardiovascular exercise, go for a brisk walk or jog in the morning. Start with a few minutes of walking to warm up, then increase your pace to a comfortable jog. Gradually increase the duration or distance as your fitness improves.

Remember… motivation usually starts after you begin. So get those trainers on, music cranking and get out the door.

Why: Great for blood flow and cardio

Reps: No rules here, five minutes or 50 minutes, it all works!

There you have it, six simple exercises to kick-start your morning. Each of these, over time will have you feeling happier and healthier and lead to a better life.

Better still, why not challenge a friend or someone at work to keep you motivated? See who can do the most push ups or longest plank by the end of the month.