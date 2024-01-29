Eileen Gu had to “dig deep” for X-Games gold – holding off injury

The action at the X-Games in Aspen has kept fans on the edge of their seats over the weekend. One of the competition’s highlights was delivered by free-skiing superstar Eileen Gu. The 20-year-old, who lives in California but competes for China internationally, took home gold in the X-Games Superpipe event.

