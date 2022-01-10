Simply perfection as Eileen Gu takes home first crystal globe

The titles keep coming for 18-year-old freeski star Eileen Gu, who finished off a perfect FIS World Cup season by scoring a sensational 97.50 in the halfpipe at Mammoth Mountain, California.
Already a double world champion, Gu once again dominated the halfpipe field to record a perfect fourth straight World Cup win of the season and the overall title.
“I’m absolutely blown away," Gu exclaimed after her incredible run at Mammoth Mountain. "A 97.50, that’s the highest score I’ve ever gotten. I’m so happy to put a run down today, I think that’s probably one of the best runs I’ve ever done in the halfpipe. And to finish the World Cup season with another win and get my first crystal globe, it’s just incredible"
I'm absolutely blown away
Gu arrived proceeded to lay down a marker by finishing top in qualifying and then produced two sensational runs, finishing with that career-best of 97.50 to blow away the competition.
Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru, the 2019 halfpipe world champion, claimed silver with a second run of 92.50, while American Brita Sigourney's score of 87.75 was enough to win bronze.
And if that wasn't enough for Gu, she also landed second place in slopestyle at Mammoth Mountain, with her score of 91 taking silver behind Sildaru.
Next up for Gu will be Beijing, where the American-born star will represent China as the overwhelming favourite for halfpipe gold.