25 years of the X Games and no one has done what Eileen Gu just did
© Allison Seto / Red Bull Content Pool
Teenage freeskiing sensation Eileen Gu has become the first woman ever to win three X Games medals as a rookie. Here's how she did it.
Published on
Chinese freeskiing star Eileen Gu wrote herself into the record books on Saturday at the X Games in Aspen when the 17-year-old walked away with two golds and a bronze on her debut.
Gu added to her gold medal in the Ski Superpipe and bronze from Ski Big Air from Friday by taking gold in Ski Slopestyle, meaning she medalled in all three events she participated in – a feat accomplished by no rookie in the event's 25-year history until now.
Watch Eileen Gu's winning Superpipe run below:
Eileen Gu's winning Superpipe run
*Footage courtesy of ESPN Enterprises, Inc*
On Saturday she led from start to finish in the Slopestyle event to secure her second gold medal and to become the first athlete representing China to win gold at the X Games.
A delighted Gu said: "Winning Slopestyle was an unreal experience and being the first female rookie to win three medals at the X Games capped off the best two days of my life."
Elsewhere in Aspen, American Maddie Mastro claimed a silver medal in the Snowboard Superpipe, after finishing behind Chloe Kim, who returned from a one-year X Games absence to win her fifth Snowboard Halfpipe title, while Mathilde Gremaud won the Women's Skiing Big Air after landing a world-first Switch Double Cork 1440 and New Zealand's Nico Porteous grabbed gold in the Men's Superpipe contest.