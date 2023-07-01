Elena Rybakina is back in enjoyment mode on the grass court

To get to know Elena Rybakina better and understand her mindset, you have to look back at her journey.

Facing the Grand Slam finals twice within six months

At the Australian Open in January 2023, Rybakina was back in the limelight. She came out of nowhere and flew under the radar all the way to the final once again. What happened in Wimbledon half a year earlier was almost repeated. Unlike in Wimbledon, though, Rybakina did not manage to win the next Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

She was defeated by the second in the world rankings, Aryna Sabalenka, in three sets. Rybakina was disappointed after losing the final but, at the same time, she was able to see something good in the whole thing.

“I’m proud to have reached two finals of a Grand Slam tournament within half a year,“ Rybakina said, laughing. “In the end, I’m just here to play and enjoy tennis,” she added. You could believe her with the mischievous way she grinned.

Rybakina is an “emotion player”. She is a professional athlete who is number three in the women’s rankings. She regularly faces relentless competition, but she never loses sight of what is so important to her: she still sees tennis as a game she loves, a match that is never a torment. Professional tennis is pure enjoyment - that’s exactly how you win big titles.

Rybakina has a killer serve © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

From an underdog to winning Wimbledon

Her 2022 win at Wimbledon, the most important tournament in tennis history, was a once-in-a-lifetime story. Almost secretly, the 24-year-old marched round by round through the draw at the All England Club. Equipped with a superior serve, the most important element of the game on the fast grass surface, Rybakina found herself in the final.

She was just an underdog against the world-ranked number three, Ons Jabeur. But Rybakina managed the impossible. She withstood the pressure of the final and won in three sets with 3:6, 6:2 and 6:2 to become a Grand Slam champion.

She had created something that would last forever. She's also quite fine with the fact that her life after winning Wimbledon was much the same as before, which speaks to her character. After all, Rybakina's motto from the beginning of the year was: "In the end, I'm just here to play tennis."

Rybakina loves to play, but she also loves to win © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Rybakina has become a top competitor at Wimbledon

Now Rybakina returns to the place of her greatest triumph, and she’s no longer the underdog. She is among the top favourites, along with Iga Świątek from Poland and Aryna Sabalenka. How does she feel about this? “It’s not that easy to come back as a champion,” she says. A lot of people expect something from her now. But she wants to focus fully on herself, rely on her team and have fun.

That is only half the truth, though. Rybakina is also an incredible competitor who wants to win matches. “The many memories from the past year are still in my head,” she says. “But I want more than the memories. I want it again." Winning again, the great triumph again. It’s probably the greatest challenge in professional sports to validate exceptional performance consistently. How does this work? Rybakina has the answer: “I don’t want to put so much pressure on me. Instead, I want to go into enjoyment mode.”

Victories are won with a team

A lot will depend on Rybakina’s environment at Wimbledon. For Rybakina, this “inner circle“, which is so vital for tennis professionals, consists of six people: her parents, her older sister Anna, her coach Stefano Vukov, her fitness coach and the physiotherapist. She needs this mixture of familiarity and sporting-professional support, which makes her so strong.

The relationship towards her coach is of particular importance. Vukov is a highly emotional coach who often sits court-side in an extroverted manner and pushes his player forward. How does that fit with the somewhat reserved 'Lena'?

“I like this combination,” she says. Of course, her coach has “a lot of energy.” But sometimes, you would be wrong about her. “I’m calm on the pitch, that’s fine.” But inside, Rybakina mentions, she’s at least as full of adrenaline as her coach. Apart from that, he also helps her let those emotions out on the court every once in a while. “It’s healthier,” she says and laughs. So it fits one hundred percent.

Calm on the court, but full of adrenaline © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

On her return to Wimbledon, Rybakina discovered another source of strength for herself in addition to her healthy attitude towards tennis and her inner circle: the inspiration of Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro has won eight times on Wimbledon grass. No one on the men's tour has managed more wins.

"Roger is my idol. I look up to him in a way. I love his style, his movements and this lightness on the court," she says. Federer was an esthete on the court. His game was something for tennis lovers. And he, too, was able to enjoy his sport often enough. Taking a little piece of orientation from Federer sounds like an excellent plan for Rybakina.