Elena Rybakina’s comeback surge: “You need matches for confidence”

The differences up there are really small. It’s important to stay healthy and play a full schedule, because if you miss events, there are always girls close behind who can catch you. This year was a bit different for me - a different preseason, some changes - and it took time to find my game again. Last year I stopped for almost two months, no physical work, nothing. Coming back takes time.

Now I think we’re moving in the right direction. When you’re playing tournaments nonstop, you can’t really build - you need matches for confidence. At some events this year I lost early, so I didn’t get that rhythm. Now I’ve played more, I feel physically OK - maybe not 100 percent, but good. Sometimes you want to jump ahead faster, but we’re doing everything we can. The results are slowly coming and the goal is to finish the season strong and be even better next year.