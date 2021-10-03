Elfyn Evans just delivered the drive of his life at Rally Finland

Elfyn Evans delivered the drive of his life to become only the second British driver ever to win Finland's round of the World Rally Championship in Jyväskylä on Sunday.

By the Toyota star's own admission, he arrived at the start of Rally Finland unsure of what to expect from himself. A largely unspectacular middle part of the season had left the Welshman struggling for the sort of form that helped him dominate Rally Sweden's similarly quick roads last year.

In what's become something of a trademark sign-off from interviews, the Welshman promised he would do all he could. Because that's all he could do.

Adrien Fourmaux's first Rally Finland in a full WRC car netted him 6th © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

A shot in the dark

Running fifth after five stages, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were certainly at the races on Friday afternoon. There was, however, a general acceptance that the day's concluding stage would have added significance, running in the dark. A traditional midsummer date for Rally Finland means it never normally gets dark enough for a proper night stage. A shift to this new autumn changed that and opened the door to running in the pitch black.

Finland is a rally renowned for its jumps and across the spread of a three-day event, data loggers aboard these fastest-ever rally cars register cumulative air time in minutes.

"When you take off in the dark, the attitude of the car means the lights are pointing to the tops of the trees," said Evans. "You're leaping into the unknown a little bit, but you have to have absolute faith in the pace notes you've made."

9 of 14 fastest times showed Evans's domination on the Finnish stages © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

It's those notes that instruct the drivers to keep their right foot pinned and ignore the fact that they're flying blind.

Evans was sensational through that sixth stage. He beat everybody and leapfrogged his way up to third. Two stages into Saturday and he was in the lead, and from then on, he wouldn't relinquish that advantage.

What's more, he looked like a driver who'd been winning WRC rounds all season. Fastest on nine of the weekend's 14 stages, he was second quickest on the others. Evans wasn't going to be beaten.

"The car was working so well," he said. "The confidence came in the car and everything just worked. We had good grip and the surface of the road was really nice – honestly, you don't get too many days in the championship where everything works like it did. This is a special one. Everybody wants a Finland win, so to have this is nice."

Watch Elfyn Evans's sublime form on the Finnish stages below:

Elfyn Evans's winning Rally Finland drive

The championship race

Evans's perfect result (which included a Power Stage win as well as the overall victory) meant he slashed into Toyota team-mate Sébastien Ogier ’s Drivers' Championship lead, cutting it from 44 to 24 points.

The seven-time champion finished a lacklustre rally in fifth. Just as Evans had taken flight early, Ogier had struggled to find the same balance and confidence from his Yaris WRC. It was a similar story from Kalle Rovanperä ’s car. The Finn turned 21 on Friday, but there were no belated birthday celebrations after he went off the road on Saturday.

Championship leader Sébastien Ogier was off the pace all weekend in 5th © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Like Ogier, he'd never found a way to truly engage with an event he'd been widely tipped to dominate following his confident maiden WRC win across the Baltic Sea in Estonia two-and-a-half months earlier.

Fortunately for Finland, Toyota fielded a private Yaris WRC for Esapekka Lappi. The Finn won this event in a Yaris in 2017 and his 2022 return to the factory squad is expected later this week. What he needed was an undramatic return to rallying's top flight and he certainly delivered that with a strong fourth.

Esapekka Lappi wasn't afraid to pin it on his way to an eye-opening 4th © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

What of the Hyundai challenge?

Hyundai Motorsport team principal Andrea Adamo smiled the smile of a man who'd come close.

"This is our best result in Finland, ever," he said. "Second and third for Ott [Tänak] and Craig [Breen] is good. But you know me. I always want more."

Tänak had won the previous two Rally Finlands, but a hat-trick was out of reach on Saturday when Evans found another gear and the two i20 Coupe WRC drivers simply couldn't match that pace.

Craig Breen was the second of 2 Hyundai's on the podium © Jaanus Ree Red Bull Content Pool

"He had something else today," said a disconsolate Tänak on Saturday night. "We're doing everything we can. But, you know, it’s still a good place to come to drive a rally car. This is the last time we'll get to drive these incredible cars on gravel – we have new cars for next year – so this is something to be enjoyed."

And it was enjoyed by everybody. M-Sport Ford drivers Gus Greensmith and Adrien Fourmaux were sixth and seventh, with the Frenchman making his Rally Finland debut in a World Rally Car.

"It's been an amazing experience," said Fourmaux. "I came here to take experience and I certainly got that."