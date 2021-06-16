Must watch: Emil Johansson's 6 best videos

With his technical and smooth riding style, Swedish Slopestyle rider Emil Johansson has been impressing judges, fans and competitors alike for the past couple of years. Despite his young age, he's already made a huge mark on the scene and is currently one of the best riders in the world.

Check out some of his best bike videos below and remember to hold on tight, because you’re about to get blown away!

1. Sound of Speed Järvsö

Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson

Emil and his childhood hero Martin Söderström head to their local bike park in Järvsö, Sweden for some good ol’ bike park steezing. The duo tear up the trails and throw down one sick trick after the next. How does an insanely technical 540 sound, or what about a huge flat spin of a rock? Yep, you're in for a wild ride.

2. South Island MTB perfection: Emil in New Zealand

Emil Johansson in New Zealand

It took Emil three trips to the beautiful country of New Zealand before he could properly explore some of its finest riding locations. In South Island MTB Perfect he finally gets to ride all of the amazing trails that Queenstown and its surrounding areas have to offer. Hit play and watch this fast-paced, edgy and trick-packed shredit from the Slopestyle magician himself.

3. Emil's 2020 Crankworx Innsbruck run

Emil Johansson in Innsbruck

In less than ideal conditions Emil packed in all of his big tricks, including a 360 Windshield Wiper to Downwhip, an Opposite Truck Driver to Downside Whip on the whale tail and an Opposite 360 Tailwhip to Topside Barspin on the final jump. In true Johansson style, he blew away the judges and his competitors with the technical and progressive nature of his run. Nailing an incredible 94-point score, which would go unchallenged, Emil took home the gold medal.

4. XXII XI

Where does Emil get his insanely technical riding style from? Well, some would say it's because of all the skatepark riding he does during the long, cold Swedish winters. For several months of the year, the only way to ride in Sweden is by hitting up the local indoor skateparks. Tight, tech riding on small awkward lines forces riders to become extremely technical and precise. In Emil’s own words: “it’s small and nimble and you don’t have time to adjust too much. You have to be perfectly on it all the time.”

Watch Emil’s short and edgy skate hall edit XXII XI to get a glimpse of his skatepark skills.

5. EMIL: Every Mystery I’ve Lived (Documentary)

EMIL – Every Mystery I’ve Lived

The road to the top hasn’t been straight for the talented Swede. After his breakout season in 2017, he was crippled by back pain so strong he wasn't able to ride his bike for almost a year. The documentary EMIL: Every Mystery I’ve Lived follows Emil on his journey to find out what's causing him all this pain and follows him on his road back to the world of bikes and competitions. An awe-inspiring story about never giving up.

6. Ride with the Swedes 2 Episode 5: Rampage

Red Bull Rampage, Utah, USA

Red Bull Rampage is one of the biggest and gnarliest MTB competitions in the world. A freeride event that sees riders building and riding their own lines in some of the world's most treacherous terrain – the Utah Desert. It’s an event mostly frequented by Freeriders and the occasional Downhill riders, but in 2019 Emil Johansson managed to get a late wildcard entry. Never having been let alone ridden in the desert before, the talented Swede managed to impress the world with a Rampage run that the commentators called “a rookie run for the history books”.

Tag along behind-the-scenes with Emil as he prepares, builds and rides the line of his life in episode 5 of Ride with the Swedes.

