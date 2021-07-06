Get all the details on Emily Batty's custom-painted Canyon Lux

After more than a decade with Trek, Emily Batty is on a new bike brand and has created her own World Cup racing team. As Batty developed her new team with husband Adam Morka, it was really important for her to work with companies that aligned with her vision and goals. Watch in the player above as she takes us through the set-up of her Canyon Lux and scroll down for more details.

The custom painted XS Canyon Lux © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Her new bike, which she has named Bruce, is a custom-painted Canyon Lux. "They're top-notch, they're so fast.. they're just incredible," says Batty "It's really exciting to see these new bikes, put the work in and test them out and push them."

Warming up on the rollers © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

"With the geometry of my stem, my saddle and my crank length, [I'm able to] get this bike to fit me exactly how I want it for racing, which is huge," says Batty.

Batty is running the Fox 32 Stepcast with Kashima coating and 100mm travel © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Batty is running the Fox 32 Stepcast with Kashima coating and 100mm of travel with 60-70psi. "It's really light, it's stiff and the lockout is cable and super precise," she says. This level of performance is essential when it comes to the start line and technical terrain like rock gardens. "It's all about precision and knowing your stuff's going to work when you want it to work, despite the weather conditions."

Fox Float DPS Performance rear shock © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

"When it comes to the start line, it's especially important that when the lockout is activated, there's no movement or play in the front suspension as well as the rear," Batty explains. To accomplish this, she runs one lever to activate both the front and rear shock simultaneously.

Handlebar + Stem: Canyon CP008 integrated cockpit

Emily runs with a 70mm stem at a -17 degree rise © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

The Canyon CP008 is an integrated cockpit that Batty runs with a 70mm stem at a -17 degree rise. "We don't have the bolts and in my opinion, oldschool look... it's just the streamlined, beautiful, elegant, modern combo bar."

Ergon grips and Shimano XTR brakes © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Batty is thrilled to be back with Shimano and on a full XTR Groupo. "I'm stoked on the braking power and the sensitivity. I'm extremely particular when it comes to brake setup," she says. "When I make contact, I want the bike to be locking out immediately."

Batty is running the new Ergon XR women's mountain bike saddle © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto "No saddle sores, nothing, no issues. So we're good!" © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

Saddle choice is highly personal, but the decision has far more to do with weight than comfort when it comes to racing. Batty is running the new Ergon XR women's mountain bike saddle. "It's a little bit wider than [Ergon's] women's road XR saddle, but the past winter training on it, I have loved it and had a lot of success," she says. "No saddle sores, nothing, no issues. So we're good!"

Seatpost droppers can be a controversial topic for cross-country racing, but Batty is all for them. It depends on the track, but when one calls for it, she is going to be riding the Fox Transfer with 70mm of drop.

A close-up view of what Emily Batty is rolling with © Adam Morka

Batty is racing on the 29" DT Swiss XRC 1200 rims this season and will be mixing it up between the 30mm and the 25mm widths. "Usually [I run] the 30mm in the front, but for short tracks where I'm going to be able to get away with a little bit more narrow of a tyre at 2.0, I'm going to go with the 25mm width rim in the rear."

"This year I'm racing with Schwalbe tyres, which is really exciting because I love testing tyre treads. I genuinely love testing them," says the Candian rider. While in Victoria, Batty has been trying out the Schwalbe Racing Ray up front in the 2.4, which is much wider than she would choose to race. In the rear, she's running the Racing Ralph at a narrower 2.2. Her tyre pressure ranges between 18 and 23 PSI. "I've been enjoying it so much!"

Shimano XTR 1x12 drivetrain with a 10-51 Hyperglide cassette © Canyon Bicycles / Adam Morka

Batty's bike features a Shimano XTR 1x12 drivetrain with a 10-51 Hyperglide cassette. "For racing, I usually do a 34-tooth in the front, sometimes 36 for short tracks," she says. If it's a track with a lot of climbing, she may drop down to a 32-tooth.

A handy feature on the Canyon frame is the built-in chain guide © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

A handy feature on the Canyon frame is the built-in chain guide. "There are no excess bolts and excess gadgets," she explains. "It's just built-in. It's so minimal and it does the job. I've put it through the wringer here at the Heartland Victoria trails and this thing has not come off."

Batty runs Shimano XTR pedals © Bartek Wolinski/@wolisphoto

This past winter, Batty devoted time to perfecting her startline clip-in. This helps her know where and at what angle to place the pedal so that it comes around for precise shoe-to-surface contact every time. "At the start line, [when] the gun goes off, finding that pedal immediately is super critical," she says. "So I've worked a lot on that and being back on the XTR pedals is awesome!"