The four locations you must visit when on a bikepacking trip to Iceland

Iceland is paradise for those who like their adventure on two wheels. From vast white glaciers to black sandy deserts, rugged fjords to lava fields, Iceland is one of the wildest places on Earth. The scenery is out of this world, the population is sparse and a web of endless gravel and unpaved roads flow through the country making it a pristine destination for a bikepacking adventure.

If you’ve not come across this particular form of adventure travel, bikepacking is essentially touring by bike and carrying your own supplies including tent, sleeping bag, food and cooking equipment. Any bike will do, but gravel bikes or lightweight cross-country bikes are increasingly becoming the ideal machine for the job.

In August 2020, UCI World Cup cross-country mountain biker Emily Batty travelled to Iceland with her husband Adam Morka, older brother Eric Batty, and famed action-sports photographer, Chris Burkard, to take on an epic bikepacking expedition in the country on mountain bikes. They traversed the island from west to east through some of Iceland’s most remote landscapes, riding mainly gravel roads. The ride took place over several weeks and was more than 975km in total.

On their way they climbed over 12,200m, passing mountains, glaciers, fjords, hot springs and the raw volcanic landscape that Iceland is famed for. Read more about those adventures here, as well as bikepacking tips from Batty .

The incredible rolling terrain of Iceland © Toby Cowley/Red Bull Content Pool

Each day of the expedition was crammed with mind-blowing memories and breathtaking views, and a few gained a special place in Batty's memory and heart. If you want to get a taste of her adventure and experience bikepacking Iceland for yourself, here are four of Batty’s favourite destinations in the country.

1. Landmannalaugar

While this location might not have been on the main route of the group's epic coast-to-coast ride, Batty and her crew did take a detour to visit it. Landmannalaugar is an adventure oasis located just 180km east of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, in the island’s Southern Highland region.

The stunning landscape of Landmannalaugar © Alexandre Deschaumes

The area is popular for its array of natural hot springs and world-class hiking routes over colourful rhyolite mountains; a type of rock that displays various shades of red, pink, green, gold and blue, which makes for a beautiful backdrop to adventure.

Landmannalaugar’s well-established hiking trails are suitable for cyclists and offer up a wide array of rolling, playful terrain with jaw-dropping scenery. This destination is also located on the northern section of the famed Laugavegur trail, a 232km route that connects Landmannalaugar to the towering waterfall at Skogar.

Skogafoss isn't short of photo opportunities © Getty

The Landmannalaugar area is situated around a broad valley that hosts a 78-person cabin, a general store and a popular and scenic natural hot spring, making it the perfect place for a quick pitstop or your next gravel bike getaway.

2. The East Fjords

Batty's team began their journey in the small village of Dalatangi on the northern coast of the East Fjords. Cycling west from the Dalatangi lighthouse, a spectacular landmark overlooking the Northern Atlantic Ocean. They then followed a trail of rough, steep and narrow roads along coastlines and fjords to reach Hallormstadukskogur, Iceland’s largest forest.

Emily Batty enjoying the East Fjord views © Adam Morka

The East Fjords region of Iceland is a 120km stretch of coastline connected by stunning gravel roads, with small fishing villages dotted along the way.

The region is often bypassed by tourists due to its remoteness from the capital and is home to only 3.2 percent of the entire population of Iceland, so it’s perfect if your ideal biking adventure involves wild and rugged scenery with very few people to interrupt. Be prepared for some lung-busting leg-aching climbs, but know that the views will be worth it.

Fjord views © Adam Morka

3. The West Fjords

The last stretch of the bikepack adventure took Batty and her crew through the West Fjords region. This is the oldest part of Iceland, with towering mountains, steep cliffs, jagged coastline and endless mountain passes to conquer.

Emily Batty on an uphill battle through Iceland's West Fjords © Adam Morka

The route from Hvammsjfordur to Djupifjordur and on to Bjartangar took her through this landscape, often riding gravel paths alongside vast fjords; narrow and deep bodies of water that stretch far inland, surrounded by steep cliffs and hewn by the action of ancient glaciers that have long since melted away. Long, steep and technical sections of gravel road flow into more mellow, flowing sections that stretch off into the distance.

The area is one of the most remote regions on the island and this coupled with a relative lack of tourism means it’s a hidden gem, a secret gravel paradise just waiting to be discovered. It boasts other natural wonders too, such as the Dynjandi waterfall and Rauðasandur, a beach lined with red and golden sand that contrasts with the black sand of most Icelandic beaches.

4. Húnavatnshreppur

Enjoying the vast tundra highlands Iceland has to offer © Adam Morka

This area in Northwestern Iceland is where the landscape transitions from rugged mountains and fjords to a vast, high tundra with glistening lakes and ancient glaciers. Only 409 people live in the area.