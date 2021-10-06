Meet the final boss: Emily Tran of EQNX Gaming

If esports team boss Emily Tran were a fighting game character, her finishing move would simply be killing opponents with kindness. No Hadouken needed.

For the secret weapon behind Equinox Gaming – an esports organisation she and her cousin Timo Kauffman set up in 2018 – is positivity, imbuing every pro on the roster with the same sense of togetherness, while putting mental health and inclusion at the heart of everything they do.

Under Tran's watch, Cuddle Core has become a major star © EQNX

Naturally it also helps that EQNX also boasts a roster of top fighting game talent, including rising Tekken superstar Cuddle Core . Under Tran's watch, her players continue to develop as better players and people.

But the Florida-based exec hasn't had an ordinary journey to get to where she finds herself today. Opening up about the ride so far, she reveals how she got into the industry, navigated a pandemic and offers her thoughts on the future of the FGC.

What are your formative gaming memories?

A lot of my family are Mennonites and we aren't supposed to play arcade fighting games, but I was introduced to Street Fighter by my uncles. Back then I was too young to do the combos, but I really liked Chun-Li. I continued to play whenever I could and much later, in 2005, I watched an MTV documentary called True Life: I’m a Pro Gamer, which opened my eyes to esports. That episode was ahead of its time.

A teenage Tran pictured at a live MLG event © Emily Tran

Did you ever have designs on becoming a pro player?

Yeah, I remember wishing I could have played Halo for a living, but I emphasise the 'dream' part because I wasn't very good. There was so much work that needed to be put in and I took my education very seriously. Esports were new and weird at the time, there weren’t opportunities or leagues, MLG was way before its time. Instead I decided I could get involved by using my education. I’m good at behind-the-scenes stuff, so I pivoted. There are so many ways to get involved in the industry, you just have to be creative about it; there’s commentary, streaming, content creation and more besides.

I look for somebody who's doing more than just playing. Being great at a game will rarely get you far and sustain you throughout a career Emily Tran

What do you say to young players, or even their families, about the chances of going pro today?

We’re still a growing brand and small in comparison to bigger orgs, so we’re not quite in a place where I can feel comfortable saying, ‘you need to stop going to school'. But nor would I want to – it’s important that people have that balance, whether that’s working a full-time job or going to school while making content. Focusing so hard on one thing like that is risky. I want to help create happy, healthy professionals.

And what are you looking for when scouting the next big esports star?

I look for somebody who's doing more than just playing. Being great at a game will rarely get you far and sustain you throughout a career. How easy is it to engage with your community? What are you like on streaming? Before the pandemic, fighting games were ingrained in offline tournaments, which were then wiped out by the global situation. People had to rethink, to work on Twitch and YouTube, particularly in fighting games where it can take a bit longer for players to build brands. Despite the talent and the amazing moments, the FGC is still quite far behind in terms of mainstream recognition.

Tran sporting the EQNZ colours © EQNX

You didn't start off working in fighting games, though...

No, I started off writing for news sites about different games, eventually finding my first real paid writing gig with Lolesports.com . Although the real breakthrough was going to a summer art class in Norway. While I was there I looked up an esports teams called the Oslo Lions and asked them if they needed help with social or content. In return they taught me a lot about team scheduling, scrims, stuff like that. Once I got back to the States and put this on my CV it helped me land a position as social media coordinator at [now defunct esports team] Echo Fox in 2015, which was an amazing experience.

So how did the FGC scene win you over?

I wore a lot of hats at Echo Fox and was also brought on to help players at events. I remember travelling with Tokido when I was still fresh to the fighting game world. I knew he was big, but the fans treated him like a god of Street Fighter. I got really close to the players at events like Evo and loved the energy and the camaraderie at the events. The fans go crazy, it’s an addictive atmosphere and I wanted to be part of it.

And then, Jerry Maguire-style, you went and set up your own org. What were the other esports orgs not doing?

Much of the top talent in fighting games isn't American, but I thought there was a lot of value in overlooked homegrown talent. We started with Dimeback, who’s Korean of course, but we wanted to find up-and-coming talent closer to home. I grew up around Philly and my family are big on the Sixers and they always say ‘trust the process'. Well, that's the same ethos I've used growing this team. We specifically went looking for rising stars in America and we found Joey Fury and Cuddle Core, who were the next athletes we signed after Dimeback.

Tran sought out rising stars in America © EQNX

Esports players aren't just signed to wear t-shirts and play games; you have to foster them, support them, be there for them outside of the game as well Emily Tran

What's Cuddle Core like to work with?

A lot of people just see what she puts out on Twitch, but especially as a female competitor – a black female competitor – you have to put up a wall to protect yourself. Show any weakness and a lot of people might use it against you on social media. Something about Jeannail that I really love is how she demonstrates strength, she isn’t afraid to also demonstrate her empathy and to use her platform for good. I don’t want to take on trolls, but she's never afraid to speak up. She’s very honest and that’s something valuable in our working relationship, we talk, we care, she’s so strong.

Why did you choose the name EQNX?

I love the meaning of equinox, which, if you don't already know, is when the centre of the sun crosses with earth's equator, so that the time of the night and day are of equal length. It only occurs twice a year, in spring and fall, so in many ways it’s about balance and equality. And that’s what we’re about.

What did it feel to win Most Inclusive Team at 2020's GameHER Awards?

It meant a lot. It’s so easy to be discouraged by toxicity around competitive gaming and with women there's an added pressure that you always have to be on point. When we won Most Inclusive Team it was a validation that we were doing the right thing and when I gave my speech I realised that people see what we’re trying to do. Honestly, it’s the added bonus for what we’ve accomplished.

Cuddle Core with fellow player Chanel at Combo Breaker © Equinox

EQNX also does a lot of work around mental health awareness. What was the driving force behind that?

When I set the team up I realised that there's a lot lacking in support for players in terms of mental health. Elite sportspeople have coaches, trainers, mental health experts, but we don't take esports players seriously enough. They aren't just signed to wear t-shirts and play games; you have to foster them, support them, be there for them outside of the game as well. When I saw a lot of teams who didn’t know how to do even basic things like this it was something that struck a chord with me. Something important for me is having that open, non-judgmental communication with our players.

How do you handle your own mindset?

As the owner of an organisation you have your hand in everything – so many people are relying on you to steer the ship in the right direction. Sometimes there’s a lot of pressure to make sure every decision is what’s best for the team and people involved and sometimes I wonder, 'Can I do this? Am I doing the right thing?' It causes me a lot of stress and anxiety, because I care about the direction we’re going in and making sure we’re on the same page.

What lessons have you learned about yourself as team boss?

That it's not the end of the world when a door closes. Sometimes things aren’t going to work out. Sometimes a player won’t sign for you, or a sponsorship deal doesn’t go through, an event doesn’t happen, but that’s not the end, you take that experience and you go forward with it. Different paths are OK, not everything will make or break us.

Tran with co-founder and designer Timo 'TimoKauff' Kauffman © EQNX

How important are commercial partnerships for your business?

A lot of brands are getting involved in online tournaments now, which can only be good for fighting games. The key is to think outside the box. Red Bull, for example, were one of the first sponsors to come in and do a league with fighting games and were also behind Anakin's Tekken Academy , an educational series for gamers helping people and highlighting the pro’s personality as well, which I loved.

Have you seen a change in the North American fighting game scene in the last few years?

There's always more that can be done to help, but the scene here has improved a lot. So many games were previously difficult to play online due to netcode. We were so focused on offline events, as it just wasn’t possible to have good games online, and then [during the pandemic] Tekken came out with better netcode and that’s been amazing – a lot of people can now play with each other across a state or the whole country. The future's bright.