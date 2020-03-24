Discover how Emmi Peltonen's stunning Arctic Ice Dance was made

Back in mid-February, Emmi Peltonen realised her long-standing dream by performing a new bit of figure-skating choreography on the ice of a natural lake well inside the Artic Circle, with northern lights illuminating the night sky behind her. It took over a year to design and implement the project. Find out how they did it by clicking play on the video above.

Check out some shots from production of The Arctic Ice Dance:

Due to the low snowfall and mild winter in southern Finland, it took a while to find the right location for the shoot. The hope was to be able to film it against a real Arctic winter landscape. After an exhaustive search, the right spot was found 500km north of the Arctic Circle, in Nuorgam.

The eventual location for the film is a glacial lake in Nuorgam's mountains. In order for Peltonen to have the best possible platform for her performance, the natural snow had to be cleaned continuously from the lake ice. It was also important to keep the ice as level and smooth as possible. Ice machines weren't available because of the remoteness of the shoot, so all maintenance had to be done manually.

Skating at the mercy of challenging winter conditions was something completely different

The production team was made up of professionals with experience in, among other things, shooting music videos and commercials. Although this was the first time they'd filmed figure skating, the group managed to capture both the visually impressive backdrop and Peltonen's detailed ice-dance moves seamlessly.

"Skating at the mercy of challenging winter conditions was something completely different from my normal workout routines and race trips," said Peltonen. "The photography team managed to make the ice of the lake into a great natural ice rink and it was exciting to see that I can perform choreographies even in conditions such as these."