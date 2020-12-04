Meet ENCE’s new CS:GO star signing, Doto

The ENCE Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team has had one of the most remarkable journeys of any squad in all of esports over the last few years. What initially seemed to be one last throw of the dice by the veteran Aleksi ‘allu’ Jalli turned into one of the biggest underdog stories as they reached the final of the IEM Katowice Major in 2019, and it’s been a fascinating tale of ups and downs ever since.

Now the ENCE roster is in a very strange place. Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen, who was considered one of the top young stars of CS:GO, left and joined OG in late 2019, breaking up the squad that made the Major final. Since then, two players have stepped away from the starting roster for various reasons, coaching changes have come in and now ENCE are almost having to rebuild once again.

It’s been a difficult year for ENCE, but with 2020 coming to a close they're now looking ahead to 2021, as are most of us at this point, and seem to have a good plan for returning to the top of the CS:GO scene. The first part of that plan was signing Finnish pro Joonas ‘doto’ Forss to the starting roster and Eetu ‘sAw’ Saha as the new head coach.

Both doto and sAw come from HAVU Gaming, with the latter being a part of the active roster until deciding to step away from playing in favour of a move to a coaching role at ENCE. There is no doubt that joining an org such as ENCE is a major step up for both players, but they were having some success at HAVU, which made some outsiders question the move.

“[It] feels great to have the possibility to represent ENCE and play with very accomplished and experienced players,” doto tells us. “I decided to switch to ENCE as I felt this was the next logical step for my career and these kinds of opportunities don't come very often.”

HAVU and ENCE have a long history of player transfers, with the two organisations swapping multiple players over the last few years. The last deal between the two teams saw Sami ‘xseveN’ Laasanen go in the other direction and join HAVU from ENCE. This was the final piece in the puzzle that HAVU seemingly needed, as with xseveN in the roster HAVU achieved new heights that saw them truly compete with the best teams in the world.

Doto is already settling in to life with ENCE © ENCE

But as results started to drop off and with sAw looking to move into coaching, there was a clear need for change. With ENCE also searching for new options, the two sides started to talk, which was unsurprising given the history between the two orgs, and eventually, the transfer of doto and sAw was confirmed. HAVU fans will no doubt be disappointed to see two stars leave the team, but ENCE fans should be excited by the possibilities this brings to the line-up, especially given how well doto appears to fit into things.

“I'd say my biggest achievement was finishing third in Flashpoint Season One,” says doto. “My playstyle is a mix of passive and aggressive plays so I'd say I'm more of a hybrid player. I feel like I bring to the team more communication and ideas, also role-wise I fit well into the team.”

Joining a team like ENCE is a big opportunity for doto and sAw. While both have a lot of experience and have produced some very good results, getting to play on a team that’s expected to be at the very top of the scene all the time is a big change. For doto, who's still only 24 and has only really been playing at the top level for a year or so, this will be a big step up, but he's looking forward to the challenge and is sure that he can learn a lot from the veteran players he now calls his team-mates.

“There isn't anyone specific that I look forward to playing with, but I feel like Miikka ‘suNny’ Kemppi, [team analyst] Slaava ‘Twista’ Räsänen and allu can teach me the most and their input is invaluable,” said doto. “sAw [also] brings a tactical approach to ENCE that I feel like has been lacking for a while now. I'm sure the guys in ENCE are welcoming and up for listening to him.”

The rebuild for ENCE isn’t quite complete yet; they still need to find one final member of the starting roster, but 2021 is shaping up to be a lot better for the Finnish CS:GO squad than 2020 was. The signings of doto and sAw may not be as headline-grabbing as some other signings we've seen recently, such as NiKo heading to G2 , but they are great additions to a team that has a whole lot of potential.