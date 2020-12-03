Rediscover the thrill of the road with a rally champ and a B-Boy star

She hurtles around racetracks for a living but FIA European Rally Champion Catie Munnings still turns to driving to relax and free her mind.

“Some people go running to clear their head, me – I go driving!” she said.

The 23-year-old learned to drive very young in fields near her home, where she was taught by her rally-driver father.

Catie straps in for WRC action in Sweden © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

“My whole career started with driving for pleasure,” she said, and it's an instinct which hasn’t faded with time.

“Driving has always been like freedom for me – going out in the evening, seeing the sunset, putting some music on. It doesn’t matter if you're not going anywhere, it's great to just head out.”

This year, lockdowns and restrictions have changed our relationships with our cars.

More time at home and the closure of venues has seen us turn to our cars for entertainment and reminded us of the sheer thrill of driving. Whether as a chance to escape, enjoy time alone or feel a sense of freedom and control as we head off to wherever our mood takes us.

When at home, Catie opts for the British coast as her ideal drive to escape.

“Going along with the music on loud in the car, my place to go is always the seaside. I put the windows down for the fresh air.”

Driving around Gran Canaria was also a particularly inspiring experience for her.

“It’s the views I’m into, the breathtaking views and space you can get when you go high on the roads,” she said.

Her tips for people wanting to find a sense of release in their cars are to head for open spaces and think about what you’re listening too.

“I’d always head into the countryside on a drive to escape my mind. I think seeing space, pulling up in a beautiful lay-by somewhere gives you perspective. There are some hills near my house – I drive up there sometimes to sit and watch the view if I need to get away. I just sit at the top to think.”

“Listening to positive music also really helps when you are driving. If I’m going somewhere nerve-wracking or I’ve got a big competition coming up I always try and keep my music really positive, light and upbeat. I think that makes a big difference. “

