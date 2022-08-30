Erik Fedko calls in to reveal his new bike for Red Bull District Ride
Is this new YT custom dirt jump bike a production bike or is it still a prototype?
It's actually still a prototype at the moment. It's the second of a total of four prototypes that I've been testing, but we've come a long way as far as the final bike is concerned. Some changes are still in the pipeline, but I can't reveal that at this point, so there is still some exciting things to still to come.
Will the production bike look the same or will there be changes?
There will be changes and the bike will not look the same as it is here now. Above all, it is a custom frame design with decal that I developed together with the YT design team. They tagged all the MTB sayings in the decal and we then transferred it to the frame. I really like it the way it is now, but as I said there will be changes.
How involved were you in the development of the bike and how did the test phase go. How long have you been working on it?
We've been working on the bike for almost nine months, and of course I was involved in the development of my pro model. It's a lot about little details, but of course also about things like geometry. The bike should work well for everyone, but of course it's also important that I get along well with it and can further optimise my riding level. That's why it was very important to me to be involved in all the processes so that the bike turned out exactly as I envisioned it.
What do you like about your new frame? Are there any specials that you’re particularly proud of?
I'm just happy that the bike looks like this now. We have repeatedly optimised and adjusted many small things, so that it now really corresponds to my wishes, both visually and technically.
And with the parts – what could you not do without today?
I can't really name a single one. All the built-in parts work perfectly for me. The bike is just how I want it to be.
Red Bull District Ride will be a season highlight for you, since your real professional career started here, right?
Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg is definitely a highlight for me. I broke into the pro scene with a wildcard in 2017, and it was definitely a good start there. The atmosphere is just special when you pull your tricks through the middle of the city and thousands of spectators are standing on the side of the road. The Hauptmarkt market square in particular has it all in this regard. Definitely a big highlight for me, next to Red Bull Joyride in Whistler.
Erik Fedko's YT custom dirt jump bike component list:
- Frame: YT Custom Dirt Jump
- Wheels: Industry Nine Wheels
- Handlebar, stem, saddle, seat post: TITLE
- Front Suspension Fork: RockShox Pike DJ
- Crank: Sram X01
- Grips: Odi Longneck
- Brakes: Sram Level Ultimate
- Tyres: Continental Speedking