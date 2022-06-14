Erik Fedko performs in the Maxxis Slopestyle competition at the 2021 edition of Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand.
© Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool
Crankworx, District Ride and new tricks: Erik Fedko's thoughts on 2022

The first Crankworx event in Innsbruck is about to start, and German mountain bike slopestyler Erik Fedko will be there. Hear his thoughts about it and the event season to come.
Written by Stephan Peters
Published on
Erik Fedko will be among the big names taking part in the slopestyle contest this coming week at Crankworx Innsbruck. An event the German loves competing in, having placed third, fourth and fifth there in previous editions.
Fedko heads to Innsbruck naturally looking to win, but he has his eyes on the overall slopestyle win across all the Crankworx Slopestyle events, of which there are four now, with Cairns, Australia, being added to the Crankworx World Tour calendar in October.
MTB-Freeride athlete Erik Fedko as seen at the Freeride Fiesta 2022 in Jalisco, Mexico.
Fedko was in action at the Freeride Fiesta in Mexico earlier in 2022
© Jose Duch/Red Bull Content Pool
"All Crankworx stops are on my plan, and overall victory is definitely a goal for me, but it won't be that easy. All the athletes have been busy training while I had to sit out two-to-three months during the winter season due to injury. I just want to have fun and get through the season healthy, and the rest will show."
Erik Fedko performing at the slopestyle contest during Crankworx World Tour in Innsbruck, Austria on October 2, 2020.
What does Fedko have in store for Crankworx Innsbruck? Wait and see
© Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool
I just want to have fun and get through the season healthy, and the rest will show
Erik Fedko
At Innsbruck, the world will see what Fedko has been working on since the end of the last year's slopestyle contest season. There are tricks he hopes will convince the judges to give him his first slopestyle win at a Crankworx event.
"I definitely have one or two new bangers on my list, but I won't reveal more just yet. It will be a surprise!"
A season highlight for all slopestyle pros is undoubtedly Crankworx Whistler and Red Bull Joyride. Fedko sees Whistler as a legendary venue for mountain biking, where stars are born, and of course, the trails and places to ride are some of the best in this world.
MTB Freeride athlete Erik Fedko as seen performing at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler, Canada in August 2019.
Fedko has twice participated at Red Bull Joyride. His best result is 3rd
© Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool
To round off the Crankworx events, there are Cairns in October and Rotorua in New Zealand a month later. With such events, Fedko likes to spend some time in these countries before or after. Fedko did this last year for Rotorua, staying two months longer in New Zealand to go heli-biking, bungee jumping, surfing, partying and well just enjoy life. It's on the agenda again this year - and his anticipation is growing.
Before Fedko travels to Australia and New Zealand, there will be Red Bull District Ride, the city slopestyle event held in his home country of Germany, specifically the city of Nuremberg, in early September. Undoubtedly, it's a particularly important event for Fedko. At the 2017 edition of Red Bull District Ride, Fedko broke through on the slopestyle scene, finishing fifth. He secured a wildcard for District Ride after doing well at the established slopestyle event O Marisquino in Spain that year.
"I can't wait [for Red Bull District Ride] after it was due to run in 2020 and 2021. The cancellations have made me more excited for the event."
Erik Fedko performs during the finals of the Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany on September 2nd , 2017
Red Bull District Ride in 2017 is where Fedko's slopestyle career took off
© Flo Hagena/Red Bull Content Pool
Performing in front of a home crowd is something Fedko loves doing, and at the end of May, he started his preparations for Crankworx Innsbruck at the annual iXS Dirt Masters Festival in Winterberg. He won the pro slopestyle contest there, and in another proud moment in his career, Fedko also presented his own clothing range, Type, to the public for the first time.
"The Dirt Masters is a must for me. I've been there every year since I was 14, and I've always had a great time. All my friends are there, and my family is watching. It's just great fun riding in front of my home crowd!"
Fedko will be going for gold in every contest he enters, but there's also a bit of perspective from the German athlete as he goes into a busy few months of Crankworx events and Red Bull District Ride: "I want to be on my bike as much as possible, have fun, be healthy and stay injury-free!"
Watch Erik Fedko compete at Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle on June 18, live on Red Bull TV.
