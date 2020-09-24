Slopestyle star Erik Fedko is ready to let loose at Crankworx Innsbruck

Erik Fedko is one young man in a hurry. The young German has seen some incredible progression in his career from when, as a virtually unknown wildcard entry, he took a fifth place at the 2017 Red Bull District Ride. Podium placings on the Crankworx World Tour have come along with some frequency since. Two third places came in 2018 at Crankworx Les Gets and at Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, and more recently another third at Crankworx Rotorua this year.

Fedko will be hoping to make the step to the top of the podium when he takes part at the slopestyle event at Crankworx Innsbruck in a week's time. Contests have been few and far between this year so the 22-year-old has largely stayed put in his hometown of Fröndenberg to train. We caught up with Fedko to hear his how his summer went and ask him about future career ambitions.

You started the 2020 season perfectly at Crankworx Rotorua with third place. Are you missing the contest season that would have taken place in the summer?

Third place at the Crankworx Rotorua was really awesome. I couldn't believe it when I got on the podium at the end of the day. The long break was really good, but I can't wait to start again. I definitely want to go to Innsbruck again now Crankworx Innsbruck is confirmed as happening.

The Roll Out – Slopestyle Rotorua

Are there enough training opportunities in Fröndenberg? You have your own spot, right?

I now have my own spot at home where I have a trick jump and an airbag. There I can make sure I keep my existing tricks fresh and also learn new ones. There are also still plenty of skate parks in the Ruhr area so that I can improve my skate skills too. I've visited different riding spots around Germany as well because we really have a lot to offer here.

One such German spot is the RadQuartier facility, which is one of the best indoor skateparks in Germany. Tell us about your visit to there.

The new training area there is amazing. You have everything there to learn new tricks. All of it is available in the RadQuartier. You have an incredible number of options on the airbag, in the foam pit or on the resi jumps.

Training at RadQuartier © Christoph Laue

Did you have a special training program during the contest-free time or are you just trying to get on the bike as much as possible?

No, I didn't have a special training program during that period of no contests. I just tried to ride my bike as much as possible – that's enough for me to stay fit and to maintain or improve my riding level.

I did go on my enduro bike a lot in the forest. I also liked to visit Bikepark Winterberg from time to time, which is only an hour away from my home.

What is your current favourite trick and what is your latest trick?

My favourite trick is definitely the 360 ​​Indian Air Seat Grab. The latest trick I've learned is the 360 ​​Barspin Tailwhip to Barspin.

Your friends Martin Söderström and Emil Johansson recently released their video project Ride with the Swedes 2. Do you fancy doing something similar?

So far I have not been involved in a big video production, but I would love to do that one day. Nothing in that direction is currently planned, but who knows?

You've had a steep rising career curve the past two years. Are there any specific dreams related to cycling that you want to achieve?

My ultimate goal is to win the slopestyle championship on the Crankworx World Tour – that's at the top of my priority list. Being a part of Red Bull Rampage would also appeal at some point. Who knows, maybe I'll be there soon!

Rogatkin, Johansson and Fedko celebrating landing on the podium © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

You have over 70,000 followers on Instagram and are active on it every day. Do you have a social media plan or do you just post what's going on?

No, I don't have a specific social media plan or strategy. I just post on my Instagram account what is currently happening to me and it seems to work quite well.