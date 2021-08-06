One of Africa’s biggest esports names is Thabo 'Yvng Savage' Moloi, a young FIFA star who shot into the limelight when he won his first-ever event. Beating out 512 other players at the 2018 VS Gaming FIFA Festival was a statement that a brand new star had arrived and was ready to compete against the best.

He showed skill well beyond what anyone else in the competition could muster and was head and shoulders above the rest of the field. He learnt to play the game thanks to a good friend, who taught him the basics, and a community around him that helped develop his skill.

However, since bursting onto the scene, a number of issues have put his international aspirations on hold, causing him to miss multiple major events for which he had qualified. But now, with the FIFA scene getting back up and running, he’s ready to continue his journey, and Esports Unfold gives you insider access to the next FIFA superstar. Check it out in the player at the top of the page

Yvng Savage could be the next FIFA world champion © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

When Yvng Savage discovered FIFA

As a young boy, Yvng Savage started gaming on his father’s Xbox 360 and discovered FIFA through the 08 iterations, but he happily admits that it took him a while to find his feet with the series. He then moved to a new town and met Jabu Mndau, who would change his life forever, and became a mentor of sorts for the young player.

“I found him playing another soccer game called Pro Evolution Soccer,” says Mndau. “Then, every time I’d go to his house we would play FIFA together.”

Yvng Savage credits Mndau as the person who taught him how to play properly, showing him how to make skill moves, although sometimes being reluctant to give all the secrets away to pull out something unexpected when they played against each other. But even with Mndau’s experience, it would usually be Yvng Savage who came out on top.

The two would play tournaments against each other all day, getting better and better at the game in the process. Still, it was always Yvng Savage who had the most potential, and eventually, he looked into competing against other opponents before taking his skills online, where his career started.

Yvng Savage is a star in the making © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool

The importance of supporting family

Like many esports stars, Yvng Savage’s parents were sceptical about his gaming ambitions, but when he won the 2018 VS Gaming FIFA Festival, that all changed, with his mother realising that it was a viable career path for him.

This support has been key for Yvng Savage in recent years. When his father passed away, he was put in the position of helping support his family, which his FIFA tournament wins and stable salary from his organisation have allowed him to do. Now, the next step for Yvng Savage is to pit himself against the best in the world.

What the future holds for Yvng Savage

“I wanna win the FIFA World Cup,” says Yvng Savage. “The biggest tournament of them all.”

It’s a lofty goal – in fact, it doesn’t get much bigger – but unlike many others who have the same ambition, you wouldn’t bet against it happening. Yvng Savage has impressed at every opportunity, and still being under 20years old gives him a long time to further improve and reach his goal.

You may not be overly familiar with just how good Yvng Savage is on the virtual pitch just yet, but he is about ready to break into the international scene. It would be no surprise to see him talked about in the same breath as other FIFA superstars of the current era.