Remco Evenepoel podiums on Tour of Flanders debut

Competing at his first-ever Tour of Flanders, Remco Evenepoel put in a statement performance to finish in third place in front of a passionate home crowd – capping a strong showing from Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe . The 26-year-old, who has won Liège-Bastogne-Liège twice already in his career, has now podiumed five times in road cycling’s one-day Monuments – a 50 percent return from 10 starts.

Meanwhile, fellow Belgian Wout van Aert continued his strong start to 2026, securing a fourth-place finish in this race for the second year in a row. Here are the key takeaways from the 110th edition of the Tour of Flanders.

01 Evenepoel in great shape ahead of favoured Classics

The Tour of Flanders was Evenepoel’s 23rd race day of 2026 and for Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe . So far, he has already picked up six stage wins and the General Classification at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana. However, the Tour of Flanders was the Belgian’s first Classic of the season – and it could have been a baptism of fire in the damp and windy cobbled roads of northern Belgium.

Evenepoel (L) lines up at the start of the 110th Tour of Flanders © Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

Despite his stage race-heavy start to the year, Evenepoel looked on the pace from the start, and was a key part of the favourites group as the race entered its last 90km. An ever-present at the front of the group, he kept out of trouble on the cobbles and climbs and raced tactically, responding to attacks when necessary while keeping his powder dry for the course’s later climbs.

When the group was whittled down to three at 55km after shedding Van Aert and Mads Pedersen, he was still right there, but on the cobbled climb of the Paterberg, the two-time Monument winner was unable to match the leaders' pace as the climb reached its steepest peaks.

Although he kept the victors of the last five Tours of Flanders in his sights, he was unable to bridge the gap, as he soloed to the line in third, 1m 11s behind the race winner Tadej Pogačar and 37 seconds down on second-placed Mathieu van der Poel.

"It was an almost perfect debut for me," said Evenepoel. "As a team, we were outstanding too. It put me in a great position at the crucial moments. When the final got underway, it all came down to my legs – I believe I finished in the place I deserve and I definitely want to come back."

Evenepoel (R) keeps Tadej Pogačar in his sights © Nico Vereecken/Getty Images

While he'll be disappointed not to have been able to stay with Pogačar and Van der Poel until the bitter end of the 278km epic, he will take confidence from his form going into his favoured Ardennes Classics – Amstel Gold Race, La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. In the last of the trio of races, he has the opportunity to become only the eighth man in history to win three times or more.

02 Cobbles no problem for the one-day specialist

Prior to the 2026 Tour of Flanders, Evenepoel had only ever started two cobbled Classics in his career, and none since he was a junior back in 2018.

The cobbles clearly posed no issues for the multi-talented Belgian as he proved with his mastery of the iconic Koppenberg climb in a muddy recon ride ahead of this year’s race – something that only a small handful of riders managed without getting off and pushing their bikes to the top.

During the race itself, he glided over the rough terrain both on the cobbled sectors and paved ascents, and will take confidence that he can return to the cobbled Classics in future years and build on his third-place finish.

03 Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe put in a strong showing

With a favourite in their ranks, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe had a job to do throughout the 110th Tour of Flanders, and the team excelled – showing their strength as a Classics squad.

The team led the charge of the peloton to reel in the early breakaway, putting in shifts to set a fast pace despite the fact that they were a rider down after Jarrad Drizners’ abandonment early in the race.

This was Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe's fifth Classics podium of the season © Luc Claessen/Getty Images

When the group of favourites broke free from the peloton with 90km still to go, Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe had the biggest presence in the 17-strong group – Gianni Vermeersch and Tim Van Dijke providing Evenepoel with two support riders compared to other favourites’ sole teammates.

When the race concluded, they also had four riders in the top 20 – the most of any team – highlighting their strength in depth. The result shows how the team has become something of a Classics powerhouse, with Vermeersch (another off-season signing alongside Evenepoel) adding another top-10 finish to his fifth-place at Strade Bianche.

Evenpoel’s podium was also Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe's fifth of the 2026 Classics season, which includes Tim van Dijke’s second place at Omloop Nieuwsblad and Primož Roglič’s third at Milano – Torino. And, with Scheldeprijs (April 8) and Paris-Roubaix (April 12) to come before the Ardennes Classics, there are still five more opportunities to add to their haul ahead of the end of the Spring one-day season.

04 Van Aert continues solid start ahead of Paris-Roubaix

While Pogačar, Van der Poel and Evenepoel will take the plaudits, fourth-placed Van Aert continued his strong start to 2026 – his fourth of the Classics to go with his third place at Milano-Sanremo.

Wout van Aert put in another strong performance © Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

The 31-year-old Belgian matched his result from 2025 and 2023, although he is still yet to better his second place from 2020.

Although unable to hold onto the leading trio as they attacked on the second ascent of Oude Kwaremont, he starts Paris-Roubaix as a clear favourite.