Whoever thought of combining freerunning and KAMAZ-master gets our vote

When freerunning and rally raid meet

When you bring the racing team who won the Silk Way Rally in July and this year's Red Bull Art of Motion bronze medalist Evgeny 'Archie' Aroyan together, the result is always going to be thrilling.

In the video, which can be viewed at the top of the page, Aroyan plays a model employee who is rushing to his workplace and has to overcome several obstacles along the way. Vladimir Chagin, meanwhile, takes on his real-life role as Kamaz Master boss, looking out to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Evgeny ‘Archie’ Aroyan on the set of Employee of the Month © Pavel Sukhorukov

Debuting a new combination of freerunning moves, Aroyan flies through the air and tumbles flawlessly on the ground, all the while the iconic racing trucks shine in the background.

Aroyan manages to pull off a two-metre-high double-bullet and a 360 front flip on a truck in motion before performing a king kong on unstable tires. His moves are not to be missed! See for yourself.

Aroyan said: "All the freerunning elements in this video I was doing for the first time in such unusual circumstances. Especially for this project, during training, I came up with completely new combinations of well-known manoeuvres. The unusual location and conditions of the performance added to the challenge of this project. Even I can't believe I managed to do it all!"

Running through the smoke © Pavel Sukhorukov Jumping across the Kamaz team workstations © Pavel Sukhorukov Aroyan performing a double full © Pavel Sukhorukov Leaping across the Kamaz Master team's home base © Pavel Sukhorukov

I am committed to motorsport, but I found myself attracted to freerunning's 'no limits' philosophy Vladimir Chagin

Vladimir Chagin added: "This was a unique project in which many things had to be done for the first time, both by Evgeny and our team. Despite the video's playful format, the tasks performed by both vehicles and participants were a challenge and a good training session for the upcoming competitions on precision manoeuvring, teamwork and detailed testing of many work processes.

"I am committed to motorsport, but I found myself attracted to freerunning's 'no limits' philosophy. Any obstacle can be overcome; almost nothing in life is impossible."

Aroyan on top of a legendary Kamaz truck © Pavel Sukhorukov

All the Kamaz Master team does is win, win, win

In 1988, the Kamaz Master team was formed. The team are nine-time winners of the international Silk Way Rally, the perennial leader in the Russian rally raid championships and a 17-time winner of the Dakar Rally. Today the Kamaz Master team includes five World Cup winners, 16 Masters of Sports of International Class, 12 Merited Masters of Sports of Russia and 16 Masters of Sports.

The Kamaz Master team continues to prove they have what it takes to win.

Aroyan stealthily making his way to his workstation © Pavel Sukhorukov

Get to know the new face of freerunning Evgeny ‘Archie’ Aroyan

Aroyan was born in the city of Biysk in Altai Krai. When he was 15, he became seriously interested in freerunning and decided to become a professional athlete. Years of training did not go to waste, as the Russian athlete topped the world's freerunning elite in freestyle in 2019.

First, Aroyan placed third at FISE Hiroshima, then took the silver at FISE Montpellier and, eventually, won the FIG Parkour World Cup. The parkour athlete won the World Urban Games 2019 in Budapest before taking home gold medals at Chase Tag Sweden 2019.

Earlier this year he won bronze at the Red Bull Art of Motion freerunning competition held in a unique location in Greece – on sailing yachts in the Mikrolimano port in Piraeus.

Constantly pushing his own limits, he promises to raise the bar for freestyle in the future. So keep your eye on Aroyan, because he's just getting started.