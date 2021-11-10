5 times Evie Richards proved her racing potential in 2021

After a short and disrupted season to forget in 2020, the Mercedes-Benz UCI Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup returned with a bang in 2021. Riders had to contend with one of the longest enforced breaks that they'll ever experience in their careers for most of 2020 and it wasn't clear how those at the top of the sport were going to cope when the cut-and-thrust nature of racing returned at the latter end of that year.

One of the riders on the up at the time was Evie Richards . The rising British star made a name for herself in that short 2020 season, her debut elite season, by beating the likes of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Kate Courtney to win both of the short track (XCC) races in Nové Město. A spot in Tokyo was on the line during the early 2021 World Cups – the question was, would she be able to repeat that success when racing the full distance XCO races?

It's fair to say that the season didn't get off to the greatest start. Her 25th at the first World Cup in Albstadt was the worst finish of her career. This may have sent most athletes into a spiral of self-doubt and despair, but Richards isn't like most racers and turned her horror-show start into an against-the-odds arc fit for Hollywood.

Here, we look at the five results that defined her 2021 season.

Evie Richards's 2021 season review

01 Overcoming the doubts in Nové Město

Richards didn't have long to get over her disappointing showing in Albstadt, with just a week between the first two World Cup rounds. This appeared to suit her and she was able to put any doubts to bed with a commanding ride in Nové Město, Czech Republic, that saw her score the best result of her elite cross-country career and her first XCO podium.

She found herself positioned between France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Switzerland's Linda Indergand in slippery, damp conditions and crossed the line fifth place, just 2m 27s down on runaway leader Loana Lecomte of France.

02 Battling for a podium after a 3rd-row start in Les Gets

A DNF in the XCC race because of mechanical problems can normally end any hopes of a podium spot in the Olympic-distance race, let alone a medal. It didn't deter Richards, though, and she knew what she had to do to be in contention. After burying herself at the start, she found herself in fifth spot, alongside Sweden's Jenny Rissveds.

The pair would work in tandem throughout the rest of the race, picking off Ferrand-Prévot and Rebecca McConnell of Australia to leave Richards in third. Even a hard fall on the final lap wasn't enough to stop her tilt at her first elite medal and Richards surged to across the line just 1m 10s behind winner Lecomte to finish second.

03 Earning the rainbow stripes in Val di Sole

If Richards's early season form looked impressive, things would take on a whole new dimension in its latter stages. Going into World Championships as something of an outsider, she scored herself a front-row start after claiming a silver medal in the first-ever XCC World Championships race. She would go one better in the main event, though.

Despite sitting 30-seconds back on the defending 2020 world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot after the first full lap, Richards dug deep to start reeling in the Frenchwoman. Just one lap later, she'd caught up and passed Ferrand-Prévot, before turning on the burners in lap three. By the start of the last lap, she was almost a minute clear of the whole field, a lead she would extend to 1m 3s by the finish. The win add to two World Championships she'd already won in cyclo-cross at U23 level.

Evie Richards was commanding in her World Championship win © Bartek Woliński/@wolisphoto

04 Lenzerheide showed that Worlds was no fluke

Backing up the biggest victory of your career when the eyes of the world are on you comes with some pressure, but Richards managed to do that just seven days after her World Championships win in Lenzerheide.

In the lead group from the start, she waited until the penultimate lap to attack on a climb, riding away from Lecomte, McConnell, Rissveds and Sina Frei of Switzerland to create a gap that they would never be able to bridge. Richards would collapse to the floor on crossing the line, having finally achieved the World Cup win that had been alluding her.

05 The perfect weekend in Snowshoe

By the final round of the 2021 season, Richards was in the form of her life. Back-to-back wins in her last two elite races showed that her rise to the top was no fluke and she'd suddenly gone from outsider to firm favourite at any race she lined up at. She had previous in Snowshoe, too, winning the U23 race at the venue back in 2019. Her weekend got off to a flying start with a win in the XCC – her first in 2021 and third of her elite career – but she saved the best for Sunday.

Going clear on the second lap, no one had any answer for Richards's raw power and the win was her most dominant yet – a huge 1m 31s ahead of second placed McConnell. The clean sweep in Snowshoe also propelled her up the overall World Cup standings to finish the season second to Lecomte.

