Evie Richards shares how she gets into race-ready shape

I have power meters on my bikes, but I couldn't tell you what’s good power and what’s bad power. Sometimes I see on TrainingPeaks [a fitness app] it says:"You hit a new power record", but it doesn't mean anything to me because I think, 'It's probably calibrated wrong'.

I do everything from heart rate and feel – I don't feel like I need a number to go hard; when I need to go hard, I go hard. In terms of which bike I ride on, I’ll ride whichever one’s not broken! But in winter I do most my rides on the mountain bike – I feel safer, as I find the roads quite dangerous. Over winter I do around 80 percent of my rides on my mountain bike, and then I'll do the odd road ride or the odd cyclo-cross specific ride as well.

I couldn't tell you how many miles I ride a week. I don't even think it would be the same on any given week, as every week is so random.