Motoring
F1 drivers’ mini jet boats come to life in the (Un)Serious Race Series
Discover how a pair of mini jet boats transformed into seaworthy vehicles for Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo.
What happens when you take two of the world’s best drivers completely out of their element – off the track and onto the water – and put their skills to the test? Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, the city's waterways became the perfect proving ground when they transformed into a racetrack with the unexpected scene of Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo battling it out aboard mini jet boats.
The showdown was the first round of the (Un)Serious Race Series between the two Formula One teams.
Just over six feet long (2.08m), boasting 28hp and capable of speeds up to 30mph (48kph), the boats were built in collaboration between Torch Craft Marine and Jetstream Adventure Boats. Powered by two-stroke engines, these small boats packed a punch on the open water – and made for great fun – especially with Tsunoda and Ricciardo behind the wheel.
To give the boats the proper flair for a race weekend in Miami, Metrowrapz took the pair of mini jet boats and wrapped them in stunning Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri liveries.
2 min
Custom wrapping two mini jet boats
Two mini boats get wrapped with custom Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia Alpha Tauri-inspired liveries.
While the rivalry on the water may have been friendly, there could only be one winner and it was Tsunoda who secured a narrow victory.
“When I first saw the mini jet boat, I thought that for once, Yuki can have the last laugh. Normally he’s the one getting a lot of stick about his size. He actually fit pretty well in this and I looked out of place. It was built for Yuki," joked Ricciardo, who has eight victories to his name in F1.
“I blame the vehicle, it's always the vehicle, never the person behind the wheel,” the Aussie cheekily added. “With the result, there are no losers today, there are lessons learned."
While Oracle Red Bull Racing will be out for revenge, Tsunoda was delighted to secure the victory for Scuderia AlphaTauri. "I got overtaken in the middle of the race but I overtook at the end. A win in Miami, it's all good," said the Japanese driver
The (Un)Serious Race Series will continue ahead of a handful of Grands Prix this season and Oracle Red Bull Racing will be desperate to get the win next time out in a yet-to-be-announced unserious race vehicle and in a surprising race location.
Part of this story