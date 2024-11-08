Oracle Red Bull Racing's new film brings South Africa's F1 dream to life

The country has been a part of the F1 journey since the 1960s, with the iconic Kyalami Circuit becoming one of the sport’s most beloved tracks. Now, Oracle Red Bull Racing is bringing that passion back with a thrilling short film that showcases the potential for F1’s resurgence in South Africa. Check it out below.

01 Reigniting the dream with Oracle Red Bull Racing’s new film

4 min From Kyalami to the Streets: Bringing F1 Back to South Africa After 30 years since it last hosted a Grand Prix, the Kyalami circuit in South Africa is alive with the sound of Formula 1 cars, featuring David Coulthard at the wheel of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB7.

Oracle Red Bull Racing are no strangers to South Africa, with Red Bull Showrun performances having previously wowed crowds in Cape Town and Johannesburg. However, taking it a step further, the team recently returned to the legendary Kyalami Circuit to showcase South Africa’s potential as an F1 destination.

In a newly released short film, Red Bull Racing icon David Coulthard takes the RB7 car on a thrilling drive around Kyalami, joined by South African spinner Samkeliso 'Sam Sam' Thubane . Together, they bring the excitement of F1 back to South African soil, capturing the energy, skill and passion that make the country a prime candidate for the F1 calendar.

Samkeliso 'Sam Sam' Thubane

Set against the backdrop of Africa’s most iconic racetrack, the film provides a cinematic glimpse into what F1’s future on the continent could look like, were it to return home to South Africa.

Coulthard said: “Driving the RB7 here at Kyalami was unforgettable, with the energy of the South African people and Kyalami’s world-class track, it’s clear the country is ready to rejoin the F1 calendar.”

02 The early days: South Africa’s first grand prix

David Coulthard back at Kyalami

Formula One’s journey in South Africa began with the first official Grand Prix held at East London in 1962. The Eastern Cape city played host to South Africa’s debut in the F1 calendar, with the race set on a scenic coastal track that quickly attracted top international drivers. The inaugural race was part of the World Championship, marking South Africa as one of the earliest non-European countries to join F1's expanding global circuit. Legendary drivers like Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Jack Brabham took on the circuit, each leaving their mark on the South African Grand Prix.

03 The rise of Kyalami Circuit: an iconic F1 venue

The RB7 roars around Kyalami

In 1967, F1 shifted to the newly built Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Gauteng Province, establishing a long-term home for the South African Grand Prix. With its high-speed straights, challenging corners and scenic setting near Johannesburg, Kyalami quickly earned a reputation as one of the most exciting circuits on the F1 calendar. The track witnessed unforgettable moments, including Jackie Stewart's 1968 victory, Niki Lauda’s triumph in 1976 and the nail-biting battles of the 1980s. Kyalami was especially known for testing drivers’ skills, particularly due to the high temperatures and its high-altitude location.

04 The South African F1 legends

Coulthard and Thubane drift at Kyalami

South Africa has also contributed talent to the F1 grid, with drivers like Jody Scheckter, who became a national hero after winning the Formula One World Championship in 1979. Scheckter, who drove for Ferrari, remains South Africa’s only F1 World Champion to date. His success inspired a generation of South African motorsport fans and solidified the country's place in F1 history. Other notable South African drivers, such as Ian Scheckter and Eddie Keizan, also made their mark on the sport, competing at Kyalami alongside the world's best.

05 A brief return before a long hiatus

'DC' back on South African soil

In the mid-1980s, geopolitical tensions and the international anti-apartheid movement led to the temporary suspension of the South African Grand Prix. F1’s presence in the country became increasingly controversial and, by 1985, the race was removed from the calendar. After the end of apartheid, the Grand Prix made a brief return in 1992 and 1993, but financial and logistical challenges ultimately prevented Kyalami from sustaining its place on the F1 schedule.

06 The future: a hopeful return to Kyalami

Sam Sam goes up in smoke

Today, there's renewed hope and excitement around the idea of bringing Formula One back to South Africa, with Kyalami once again seen as a potential venue for an F1 Grand Prix. The track has undergone significant upgrades, meeting international standards, and has hosted major motorsport events, keeping it in prime condition for a possible F1 comeback. South African fans, who continue to follow F1 with fervour, are eager to see a new generation of drivers take on Kyalami's twists and turns.

