Fabio Wibmer’s creativity knows NO bounds and neither should yours

Thanks to videos like Home Office , where Wibmer turned his house into a trials riding playground, his name is synonymous with creativity. He comments, “I'm lucky because thinking differently is natural for me, but I would say everyone can do it.”

So where does all his creativity come from?

Fabio Widmer is a true change-maker © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

Wibmer’s creativity starts with being true to himself

From childhood, Wibmer always wanted to do things differently. So while he was inspired by Danny MacAskill and others, he added his own ideas, such as incorporating parkour and skateboard styling.

“Thinking different was probably the most important thing for my career. To be unique, not doing what everyone else is doing,” Wibmer says. “If you're different – if you're doing something cool that you're proud of, if you're really passionate about something – sooner or later people will like it or take notice. That really motivates me and drives me to keep pushing.”

He always keeps his eyes and his mind open for the next inspiration

Wibmer loves to collaborate with his production team and he never knows when his friends, his surroundings, or someone or something completely outside the sport might spark a new idea.

He suggests, “Look at other people who do the same kind of thing. What are they doing good? What they are doing wrong? Then let yourself be inspired by totally different things as well. That's very important. On the highway, I'm thinking about, for example, ‘How would it be to jump from one truck to another truck?’ If you try to get inspiration from a lot of different things, you will find your way and your ideas.”

Wibmer puts in the work – and he’s beyond persistent

When Wibmer dreams up a new trick, he may try it hundreds of times before he’s satisfied – almost 700 times, in fact, to sink a basketball with his bike in Home Office.

“Not giving up is the most important thing. I hate giving up on something,” he admits. “The key is to try it over and over and learn from your mistakes. When you're scared of something, or when you work really hard and then you finally get it, the reward you get is the best feeling ever.”

Limitations? Roadblocks? They only fire up his urge to create

The idea for Home Office came when Wibmer was getting bored under Austria’s lockdown last spring.

“Sometimes, the best ideas come from limitations – you get even more creative. Like with the video: My playground is usually in the mountains or in the streets and no one would really think of making your house as your biking playground. Those situations are sometimes the ones which I see more as an opportunity than a limitation,” he explains.

Wibmer loves to collaborate on his projects © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

For Wibmer, passion and creativity go hand-in-hand

He thinks that nothing else is as fun as biking and creatively following that passion has enabled him to go from small-town roots to a global fan base. He has even used his entrepreneurial skills to launch a clothing line. Wibmer thinks the Red Bull Basement programme for student innovators can help the next generation drive positive change using their own creativity.

“I never really believed that bike riding could be my job from where I lived, so it’s been an amazing time,” the 25-year-old shares. “It's all about the passion. If you're passionate about something, sooner or later success will come. Red Bull Basement is an amazing opportunity to get inspired and to bring your ideas to life.”

Wibmer doesn’t wait for inspiration to strike (and he doesn’t think you should, either). The Red Bull Basement application deadline is coming up fast and Wibmer feels that there’s no time like the present to work toward future change.

“Sometimes it's really all about starting somewhere, not about waiting for the perfect moment.. That’s why the students should start,” he says. “They will see that once they can bring their ideas to life, that's the coolest thing ever.”