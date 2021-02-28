Snap happy: Fanny Smith wins World Cup title in photo finish
© Ruedi Flück/Red Bull Content Pool
The Swiss ski cross star hit back from a bad start in Bakuriani, Georgia, to win the final by the narrowest of margins.
Fanny Smith produced an incredible comeback in Saturday's FIS Ski Cross World Cup race in the Georgian resort of Bakuriani to win and secure her third overall title.
She came into the weekend with a big lead over 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson in the overall standings and won her quarter-final and then semi-final, with Thompson second.
In sunny conditions, 28-year-old Smith fell behind at the start of the big final with Sweden's 2021 world champion Sandra Näslund taking an early lead from Thompson of Canada and Marielle Berger-Sabbatel of France.
Smith, who claimed FIS World Championship silver behind Näslund at Idre, Sweden, earlier this month, fought to pass Thompson and Berger-Sabbatel in the closing stages, then drew level with Näslund on the final straight to launch herself forward and capture a stunning victory in a photo finish.
It was a really nice final and all the girls fought really hard. I am so happy with this win today
The 100 points on offer for her victory saw Smith increase her overall lead ahead Thompson to 308 points, which was enough to confirm her third FIS Ski Cross World Cup title after 2012–13 and 2018-19 crowns.
Smith, who won 2013 world gold in Voss, Norway, told the FIS website: "I had a really bad start and then I knew I was behind and I was just thinking to myself, 'I am going to get them!' and then I went for it. It was a really nice final and all the girls fought really hard. I am so happy with this win today."