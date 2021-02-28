Snap happy: Fanny Smith wins World Cup title in photo finish

She came into the weekend with a big lead over 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson in the overall standings and won her quarter-final and then semi-final, with Thompson second.

In sunny conditions, 28-year-old Smith fell behind at the start of the big final with Sweden's 2021 world champion Sandra Näslund taking an early lead from Thompson of Canada and Marielle Berger-Sabbatel of France.

Smith, who claimed FIS World Championship silver behind Näslund at Idre, Sweden, earlier this month, fought to pass Thompson and Berger-Sabbatel in the closing stages, then drew level with Näslund on the final straight to launch herself forward and capture a stunning victory in a photo finish.

It was a really nice final and all the girls fought really hard. I am so happy with this win today

The 100 points on offer for her victory saw Smith increase her overall lead ahead Thompson to 308 points, which was enough to confirm her third FIS Ski Cross World Cup title after 2012–13 and 2018-19 crowns.

