What's left to win when you've won everything? Fanny Smith has some ideas

Ten years ago, doctors told Fanny Smith she'd never ski competitively again but she didn’t listen.

As this season reaches its conclusion, no woman in history has won more World Cup races in ski cross, the Swiss competitor breaking Ophélie David’s record earlier in 2021.

But Smith isn't about to rest on her laurels, her sights are set on Red Bull SuperSkicross and continuing her dominance of the sport.

Proving the medics wrong

Lying in her hospital bed in 2011 after sustaining a nasty injury, the then teenage Smith was given the earth-shattering news that she might never ski again. It began a chain of events across her career of proving people wrong.

“I didn’t tell him [the doctor] but the first thing that came into my mind was ‘I’m going to show you that it’s wrong’,” she recalled. “I never thought that a reality and I smashed it straight away. I’ve had many setbacks and I’m used to it. I like it. If the race is in really bad weather, I like it as it’s an advantage.”

How never wanting to be judged led her to ski cross

Growing up in the Swiss ski resort of Villars, Smith was on the slopes from a young age, the sport her main after-school activity. But it quickly became apparent that neither the Alpine route or the freestyle one was the approach for her.

She recalled: “I did some slopestyle competitions when I was 13, but it wasn’t my thing. It’s a sport that’s judged and I could never do a sport that was judged. I then did my first ski cross and that was truly the sport I was waiting for. You’re never bored, every track is different, no jump is ever the same, you’re always thinking about strategy and technique.”

Committing to the Olympics as a 14-year-old

Not long after the news came out that ski cross would become an Olympic discipline, Smith found herself sitting on a gondola with her father at a competition in Switzerland. He asked her quite simply if she wanted to go to the Games, she shrugged her shoulders and said, “why not?”

“My dad is quite visionary and he thinks everything is possible, so I knew that when I said that there was going to be huge consequences!” she admitted. “He set about finding me a coach and structure to help me achieve that.” She duly made it to those Games in 2010 at the age of just 17.

Winning the World Cup title in style

Smith has won every which way during her career, but the manner of her win to seal the World Cup title in Bakuriani, Georgia, she admits will long be one of her career highs. An error at the start dropped her to the back, but she recovered to scythe her way through the field for the unlikeliest of wins.

Reliving it, she said: “I really messed up. I made a huge mistake at the start which kind of stopped me and I had to come back. When I made this mistake, when I saw the girls I thought “oh shoot, should I just forget it?” Then at the same time I was thinking, “no Fanny, this is not possible, let’s do it, let’s try”. After two banks, I realised that I could do it and I did.”

Fanny Smith makes her comeback in Bakuriani © Rezi Kenia/Red Bull Content Pool

Becoming a record breaker in 2021

“I’m not a record person,” insists Smith, despite having become the most successful World Cup ski-cross competitor in history, plus she's adamant she has little knowledge of her number of race wins or podiums.

While she relishes all the victories, not a single trophy or race bib is on show in her house, the various accolades locked away in the garage. She added: “After my career, that’s when I will be able to realise what my career was.”

Fit to compete at Red Bull SuperSkicross

A fall in a subsequent race to her World Cup title win left her with headaches, but thankfully concussion free. So, she went to the next round in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, where she finished second despite not feeling 100 percent.

She is on Swiss snow once more for Red Bull SuperSkicross in Andermatt, a 1,000m course with 15 features which combines ski cross with the world of freestyle. In all, eight women and 16 men will battle it out for overall victory.

Fanny Smith: "Not a record person" © Rezi Kenia/Red Bull Content Pool

Roger Federer’s still shining in his late 30s, so why can’t she

Smith doesn't have to look too far for longevity in sport with her fellow Swiss star Roger Federer returning to competitive action in 2021 at the age of 39. Whether Smith still finds herself at the top of her game in a decade’s time like her countryman is another matter.

But she said: “I think this [ski cross] is something that, while I have the passion, the will and the health, I will continue. And Ophélie David finished at 41.”

What’s left to win when you’ve won virtually everything?

The list of victories is seemingly never ending on Smith’s resumé but there is one absentee… an Olympic gold. This is something she's aspiring to change at Beijing 2022. And yet she's adamant it won’t define her.

“That’s the one thing,” she said. “The goal of every athlete is to win gold. But if I race perfectly and I don’t have a medal or I’m second and third, I will also be glad.”

