FC 26 celebrations explained: all new goal celebrations and how to do them

After the goal comes the celebration. FC 26 expands the celebration system once again, adding a range of new animations that range from deliberately provocative to tongue-in-cheek. Some are clearly designed for show, while others are meant to get inside your opponent’s head. Below, we highlight four standout new celebrations before rounding things off with an overview of all the new additions.

01 FC 26 celebration: Pulse

Xherdan Shaqiri checks his pulse © EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥

Arguably the coolest new celebration in FC 26 is the Pulse. After scoring, your player comes to a standstill, closes their eyes and places a finger on their neck to feel their own pulse.

How to perform the Pulse in FC 26: Hold L2/LT and flick the right stick left and right.

02 FC 26 celebration: High kick

The high kick in action © EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥🔥

The High Kick puts the goalscorer centre stage once more. Inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimović in his prime, your player mimics a high kick towards a team-mate, who responds by dramatically collapsing to the ground.

How to perform the High Kick in FC 26: Hold R1/RB and push the right stick upwards.

03 FC 26 celebration: Mascot

Bulli in the house! The RB Leipzig mascot at the Red Bull Arena © EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥🔥🔥

The mascot celebration returns and remains one of the most provocative options in the game. You’ll need a team with an active mascot. After scoring, your player runs to the touchline and interacts directly with the mascot – particularly effective after a late winner.

How to perform the mascot celebration in FC 26: Run your player towards the mascot.

04 FC 26 celebration: Nap

Taking a nap in FC 26 © EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯

New and unconventional, the Nap celebration sees your player lie down and pretend to fall asleep. The message is unmistakable – and almost guaranteed to provoke a reaction from your opponent.

How to perform the Nap celebration in FC 26: Hold R2/RT and flick the right stick right and left.

05 Celebrations in FC 26: All the new features at a glance

FC 26 celebration Input All in one Hold R1/RB + rotate right stick counter-clockwise Band master Hold L1/LB + flick right stick left and right Cabaret Hold L2/LT + hold right stick up Dance Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up and down Ground hit Hold R1/RB + flick right stick down twice Guitar Hold L2/LT + rotate right stick counter-clockwise High kick Hold R1/RB + hold right stick up Mascot celebration Run your player to the mascot Pulse Hold L2/LT + flick right stick left and right Run Hold R2/RT + flick right stick down and up Nap Hold R2/RT + flick right stick right and left Slides and kisses Hold R1/RB + hold right stick down Stretch Hold R1/RB + rotate right stick clockwise Who, me? Hold L1/LB + hold right stick right

The new celebrations in FC 26 move away from simple dance routines and instead focus on gestures with clear intent and meaning. Players looking to make a statement after scoring will find far more expressive options than in previous editions. For those who prefer to keep things sporting, the classic fair-play celebration using L1/LB + R1/RB remains unchanged.