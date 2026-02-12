FC 26 celebrations explained: all new goal celebrations and how to do them
Scored a goal in FC 26? From provocative gestures to ironic animations, EA Sports FC 26 introduces 10 new celebrations. Here’s how to perform them all and when to use them best.
After the goal comes the celebration. FC 26 expands the celebration system once again, adding a range of new animations that range from deliberately provocative to tongue-in-cheek. Some are clearly designed for show, while others are meant to get inside your opponent’s head. Below, we highlight four standout new celebrations before rounding things off with an overview of all the new additions.
01
FC 26 celebration: Pulse
Provocation level: 🔥
Arguably the coolest new celebration in FC 26 is the Pulse. After scoring, your player comes to a standstill, closes their eyes and places a finger on their neck to feel their own pulse.
How to perform the Pulse in FC 26: Hold L2/LT and flick the right stick left and right.
02
FC 26 celebration: High kick
Provocation level: 🔥🔥
The High Kick puts the goalscorer centre stage once more. Inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimović in his prime, your player mimics a high kick towards a team-mate, who responds by dramatically collapsing to the ground.
How to perform the High Kick in FC 26: Hold R1/RB and push the right stick upwards.
03
FC 26 celebration: Mascot
Provocation level: 🔥🔥🔥
The mascot celebration returns and remains one of the most provocative options in the game. You’ll need a team with an active mascot. After scoring, your player runs to the touchline and interacts directly with the mascot – particularly effective after a late winner.
How to perform the mascot celebration in FC 26: Run your player towards the mascot.
04
FC 26 celebration: Nap
Provocation level: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯
New and unconventional, the Nap celebration sees your player lie down and pretend to fall asleep. The message is unmistakable – and almost guaranteed to provoke a reaction from your opponent.
How to perform the Nap celebration in FC 26: Hold R2/RT and flick the right stick right and left.
05
Celebrations in FC 26: All the new features at a glance
FC 26 celebration
Input
All in one
Hold R1/RB + rotate right stick counter-clockwise
Band master
Hold L1/LB + flick right stick left and right
Cabaret
Hold L2/LT + hold right stick up
Dance
Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up and down
Ground hit
Hold R1/RB + flick right stick down twice
Guitar
Hold L2/LT + rotate right stick counter-clockwise
High kick
Hold R1/RB + hold right stick up
Mascot celebration
Run your player to the mascot
Pulse
Hold L2/LT + flick right stick left and right
Run
Hold R2/RT + flick right stick down and up
Nap
Hold R2/RT + flick right stick right and left
Slides and kisses
Hold R1/RB + hold right stick down
Stretch
Hold R1/RB + rotate right stick clockwise
Who, me?
Hold L1/LB + hold right stick right
The new celebrations in FC 26 move away from simple dance routines and instead focus on gestures with clear intent and meaning. Players looking to make a statement after scoring will find far more expressive options than in previous editions. For those who prefer to keep things sporting, the classic fair-play celebration using L1/LB + R1/RB remains unchanged.