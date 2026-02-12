FC 26 celebrations explained: all new goal celebrations and how to do them

Scored a goal in FC 26? From provocative gestures to ironic animations, EA Sports FC 26 introduces 10 new celebrations. Here’s how to perform them all and when to use them best.
Written by Aykut Özbey
3 min readPublished on
Four FC Basel players celebrate a goal in FC 26.
© EA Sports

Summary

  1. 1
    FC 26 celebration: Pulse
  2. 2
    FC 26 celebration: High kick
  3. 3
    FC 26 celebration: Mascot
  4. 4
    FC 26 celebration: Nap
  5. 5
    Celebrations in FC 26: All the new features at a glance
After the goal comes the celebration. FC 26 expands the celebration system once again, adding a range of new animations that range from deliberately provocative to tongue-in-cheek. Some are clearly designed for show, while others are meant to get inside your opponent’s head. Below, we highlight four standout new celebrations before rounding things off with an overview of all the new additions.
01

FC 26 celebration: Pulse

Xherdan Shaqiri does the Pulse celebration in FC 26.

Xherdan Shaqiri checks his pulse

© EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥
Arguably the coolest new celebration in FC 26 is the Pulse. After scoring, your player comes to a standstill, closes their eyes and places a finger on their neck to feel their own pulse.
How to perform the Pulse in FC 26: Hold L2/LT and flick the right stick left and right.
02

FC 26 celebration: High kick

Two FC Basel players with the high kick celebration in FC 26.

The high kick in action

© EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥🔥
The High Kick puts the goalscorer centre stage once more. Inspired by Zlatan Ibrahimović in his prime, your player mimics a high kick towards a team-mate, who responds by dramatically collapsing to the ground.
How to perform the High Kick in FC 26: Hold R1/RB and push the right stick upwards.
03

FC 26 celebration: Mascot

RB Leipzig's mascot, Bulli, in the Red Bull Arena.

Bulli in the house! The RB Leipzig mascot at the Red Bull Arena

© EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥🔥🔥
The mascot celebration returns and remains one of the most provocative options in the game. You’ll need a team with an active mascot. After scoring, your player runs to the touchline and interacts directly with the mascot – particularly effective after a late winner.
How to perform the mascot celebration in FC 26: Run your player towards the mascot.
04

FC 26 celebration: Nap

This is what the nap celebration looks like in FC 26.

Taking a nap in FC 26

© EA Sports

Provocation level: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🤯
New and unconventional, the Nap celebration sees your player lie down and pretend to fall asleep. The message is unmistakable – and almost guaranteed to provoke a reaction from your opponent.
How to perform the Nap celebration in FC 26: Hold R2/RT and flick the right stick right and left.
05

Celebrations in FC 26: All the new features at a glance

FC 26 celebration

Input

All in one

Hold R1/RB + rotate right stick counter-clockwise

Band master

Hold L1/LB + flick right stick left and right

Cabaret

Hold L2/LT + hold right stick up

Dance

Hold L1/LB + flick right stick up and down

Ground hit

Hold R1/RB + flick right stick down twice

Guitar

Hold L2/LT + rotate right stick counter-clockwise

High kick

Hold R1/RB + hold right stick up

Mascot celebration

Run your player to the mascot

Pulse

Hold L2/LT + flick right stick left and right

Run

Hold R2/RT + flick right stick down and up

Nap

Hold R2/RT + flick right stick right and left

Slides and kisses

Hold R1/RB + hold right stick down

Stretch

Hold R1/RB + rotate right stick clockwise

Who, me?

Hold L1/LB + hold right stick right

The new celebrations in FC 26 move away from simple dance routines and instead focus on gestures with clear intent and meaning. Players looking to make a statement after scoring will find far more expressive options than in previous editions. For those who prefer to keep things sporting, the classic fair-play celebration using L1/LB + R1/RB remains unchanged.