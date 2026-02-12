FC 26 Rush guide: Master the 5v5 mode with these pro tips

Since FC 25, a new 5-a-side mode called Rush has been introduced, and it is also integrated into FC 26 Ultimate Team. However, the small-sided format itself is not entirely new. A faster, more skilful mode called VOLTA was previously available, although it never became particularly popular with the wider community.

Rush is designed to be more immediately engaging and fast-paced - effectively a virtual take on the Kings League, the seven-a-side competition founded by Gerard Piqué.. Here are three tips to help you make a strong start in Rush and stay ahead of the competition.

01 FC 26 Rush: What exactly is it?

RB Leipzig work their magic in EA FC 26 © EA Sports

In Rush, you compete in 5v5 matches on a compact pitch. Unlike standard matches, the four outfield players are human-controlled, while the goalkeepers are handled by the AI. This means you control a single player alongside three teammates against a team of four opponents. The format feels similar to Pro Clubs – just scaled down to a 5v5 setting with AI keepers. This setup creates frequent "power play" scenarios and rapid transitions over a six-minute match.

02 Why positioning is vital in Rush

With only four outfield players per side, mistakes are punished almost instantly. A single poorly timed step out of the defensive line can leave your goal completely exposed. It's essential to stay alert and move with purpose across the pitch. Success depends on coordinating with your team-mates to ensure no gaps are left open for the opposition to exploit.

03 How to punish your opponent's mistakes in Rush

Rush mode is a good excuse to get together with some mates © Jake Turney/Red Bull Content Pool

While staying disciplined yourself, you must be ready to pounce on any lapse in concentration from your rivals. In Rush, a misplaced pass quickly turns into a lethal counter-attack, and a defensive error can be capitalised upon with a single clever ball. By staying focused for the full six minutes, you can create numerical advantages and secure more wins.

04 Prioritise teamwork over individual skill

The most important rule for Rush is simple: you win as a team. Solo runs and excessive skill moves are generally ineffective and often frowned upon by the community. Losing possession this way frequently leaves your team vulnerable to dangerous breaks. Effective teamwork – choosing a smart pass over a solo run – is absolutely vital. Constant communication and a shared game plan will always outperform individual ego.

05 Is Rush actually fun to play?

The mode shines only when every player fully commits to the format. When your team stays focused and pulls in the same direction, Rush is a fresh, innovative alternative to traditional 1v1 modes. It delivers a high-intensity, end-to-end experience that should keep you on your toes.

About the author Who is Christian Knoth? Chris Knoth is a former professional eFootball player. He was a German national player, became European champion and competed against the best players in the world at national and international championships. He's now been a coach for many years and has also coached esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga - the official German championship in EA FC 26.