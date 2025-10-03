EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team: Trading tips to make coins

In EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team, mastering the transfer market is crucial to building a strong squad. We will walk you through some of the best ways to make coins in the game, allowing you to assemble a stronger, more competitive squad.

Making coins in EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Team is about patience, pattern recognition and balancing risk and reward. Whether you are flipping fodder, watching the market, trading kits, or speculating on SBCs, combining two or more of these methods will better your odds and increase your chances of positive results.

Stay active, be aware of market patterns and adapt your strategy as new promos and content drop. If you do this regularly, you will continue to make coins.

Flipping fodder and common cards

One of the easiest ways to make coins is by flipping “fodder”. These are low-rated cards that aren’t often used in competitive squads, but are preferred for completing SBCs.

Here we are looking at 84-rated players. If you can find these around the 1.2k mark, when the time comes, you may be able to sell them between 1.7-2k coins. Make sure to diversify if you opt to go for this method. Essentially, don’t put all your eggs in one basket and bank on one player providing profit.

84s are useful to fulfil those requirements without overspending © EA Sports

Put simply, buy cards that have low margins now because supply is high, and sell when demand spikes. For example, when new SBCs drop.

You can also aim for lower-rated cards. Focusing on common gold players from popular leagues can be a banker. These players might slot into certain playing objectives, but also provide good chemistry in squad-building challenges.

This method works best when supply is high and demand is low. This occurs around weekends, after promos, and then you time the selling when demand returns.

Trend investing

Playing with market timing and investment cycles can yield larger gains if done carefully. This focuses on cards that are out of packs. For example, expired Team of the Week items and previous promo players often appreciate over time.

Times like after Rivals rewards on a Thursday, and early in the morning, are often good windows for selling. This is when demand is at its highest, therefore maximising your potential earnings.

The early stages of the game always see the highest volatility. This is when you might be able to cash in big as players look to find the “meta”, or high-value SBCs are released and players scramble to complete them.

In summary, be patient. Time your buying and selling periods to maximise your coin stash and earn maximum profit.

Consumables trading

Arguably, the easiest way to turn a quick profit. You don’t always have to deal with players. Club items like kits, badges, stadiums, and logos can also be lucrative. Some Gold Rare consumables are a quick sell for around 500 coins, easy money!

To flip these for a profit, you will want to filter for Gold club items with a max buy now value of 200. For Gold Rare club items, max value 450. Snap these up when available, and turn a quick profit with ease. These items rarely fluctuate, so it is a safe, if not a fairly sedate way of investing.

Consumables are a great work around © EA Sports

The great thing about consumables trading: it's less competitive. Fewer players are looking to poach cheap items, so you may have more success snapping up that bargain item.

You can also look to invest in popular club items that may prove expensive in the long run. This strategy works best early in the game when fewer items are available, but it can still be lucrative.

Bronze Pack method

Safe and reliable. If you have the patience, the Bronze Pack method is a certified way of making coins throughout the full life cycle of the game. This method has been around for years, so you know you are onto a winner.

Bronze packs cost 750 coins. Listing every item in the pack for the minimum 200 coin limit will still bag you over 2k coins if bought at buy now value. If not, you are still looking at 1.5k coins at a minimum.

Filling out your squad with lower‑rated players requires Bronze players © EA Sports

This year, there are plenty of silver items that are proving popular. After the release of the special silver ICON players in objectives, FUT players are scrambling to assemble their silver squads.

These players are also useful for squad-building challenges. Whether you use them yourself or cash in on the profits is up to you. Be sure to check what requirements are available for certain objectives and SBCs as these prices can fluctuate at the drop of a hat.