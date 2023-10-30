Felipe Camargo is raising up

Born in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo in 1991, Felipe Camargo is arguably his country’s best climber. After discovering the sport at age 10, he went on to become the Youth South American Champion at 14 and won the first of four Brazilian Championships at 16.

He’s also the first Brazilian to climb 5.15b and V15 boulders, and the first to complete a free ascent of Pedra Riscada, known as the ‘Yosemite of Brazil’, alongside Sasha DiGiulian . In 2019, he became only the third climber to successfully ascend the 9+ route of El Bon Combat at Cova de Ocell in Spain. Also a gym owner and philanthropist, he’s all about giving back and raising up the next generation. Here’s everything you need to know about Camargo.

01 Humble beginnings

Like most Brazilians, Camargo grew up playing soccer. But even legendary figures like Pele and Ronaldo couldn’t keep a young Camargo away from the climbing. Having dabbled with the sport since the age of 10, Camargo quit soccer two years later to prevent any potential injuries from getting in the way of his climbing. “When I was 10 I did an interview in my gym and they asked me, 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' And I said, 'I just want to have a job where I can climb as well'. As I got older, it became clearer and I told my parents I wanted to become a professional climber,” he says. “My family wasn’t sporty but they are very supportive."

Camargo loves to attempt Brazil's most challenging climbs

Someone asked me what my biggest accomplishment is and it's being the first professional climber from South America Felipe Camargo

Camargo even decided to skip college in favour of climbing. “I remember having this conversation with my mom about not going to college and trying to be a professional climber. She said: 'Is there anyone who does this in Brazil?' And the answer was no, but I believed I could,” he says. “She told me, 'Ok, it’s never too late to study but it will be too late for you to become an athlete if you go to college first'.”

Camargo dove in, but still it was tough. He was winning competitions but apart from a few sponsors, he was not making much money. “I couldn’t make a profit from it, I had to spend everything on trips and competitions,” he says. “I started thinking about the future, about having a family one day... Am I ever going to be able to make money with this? Will I end up being 30 without having been in college, and what would I do then?”

Then, in 2015, Camargo was able to sign with Red Bull and along with sponsorship from brands like The North Face, he was able to worry less about ‘making it’, and focus more on continuing to crush it.

02 Broadening horizons

Coming up in Brazil, Camargo found it easy to find good rock walls to climb. “You don’t need the best wall in the world to be a good rock climber. You just need to put your head down, work and train,” he says. In Preto, where he lived, he was able to “train like crazy” on a local wall.

As much as he loved climbing in Brazil, Camargo sometimes felt like there were greater opportunities further afield. “I hit a point where I knew I won everything I could here in Brazil and in South America, but that going to Europe would be very different,” he says.

“If I wanted to go to World Cup finals and make it to the podium, I realised I had to live in Europe, to train in Innsbruck and go to other places,” he continues. “You can’t compete with the people in Europe while living in Brazil. It was frustrating – I was training and felt very good but then I’d get there and see that the holds from the comps are the same as the guys are using every week at their gym. It's a whole different thing.”

Camargo has led the way for climbers in South America © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Camargo hasn’t yet made the move to Europe, but he takes inspiration from climbers of all nationalities. American Chris Sharma is one such hero. “He’s the first guy who made good climbing videos... I always wanted to look like that guy, he’s the example of being a professional climber,” Camargo enthuses.

03 South America’s hero

While he didn’t relocate across the Atlantic, Camargo has gone on to establish himself at a huge level in his home country. “Someone asked me what my biggest accomplishment is and I think it’s not the V14 or whatever, but it’s being the first professional climber from South America,” he says. “There aren’t any other South American climbers making money from their sports, living as athletes. And five years ago, there were even less people trying.”

“Climbing is a privileged sport, not like football,” he says by way of explaining why more Brazilians don’t make it to the professional heights of his sport. “It’s also a cultural thing. But I knew I had to work hard, also how to sell myself and work with the brands. You have to want to work. It’s not just performing.”

04 Passion projects

When it comes to finding his next project, Camargo often finds himself inspired by his friends. “When it’s a first ascent, normally it’s a scouting trip or something someone sent me,” he says. “When I try something new, like a V16, then I start researching all the V16s. There’s one close to Salt Lake City in Utah that fits my style so I want to go there and check it out.”

Outside of competitions, Camargo remains incredibly self-motivated. For him, it’s all about bettering his previous performance and making the most of the seasonal opportunities on offer. “For bouldering, the best season is May-June so I'm going to train in Brazil, then go to the US for two months to boulder,” he says. “July-August is the best time to climb in Brazil, so then I’ll come back here, explore and try to find something hard. After that, I’ll probably go to Spain for the second part of the year just for some more climbing.”

05 Locked down

Training at home in Brazil © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, it hasn’t always been easy to travel. When COVID-19 hit, Brazil locked down like everywhere else. With gyms shut, Camargo wanted to do something to raise money for those in need. He decided to climb the 8,848.86m of Mount Everest in a climbing gym.

“I thought: how long would I need to climb in a bouldering gym to reach that altitude?” he says. “I measured the wall, it was something like 24 metres. I figured if I do a route that goes sideways up, back and forth for 24 metres, I realised I had to do something like 3,000 climbs. I thought that maybe it would be possible in one go, with really easy climbing.”

He invited famous friends in to talk to him on breaks between climbing and gaining donations. The climb took 7 hours and 30 minutes and raised 8,5000 Euros, which translated into 1,000 food kits for families in the favelas. “It was a big deal for the people we brought it to: one food kit is only 50 Reais but for them it’s a whole month of food for four people,” he says.

06 Washed out

It hasn’t all been plain sailing. Last year, on a break from climbing Camargo fell wakeboarding and tore a tendon in his shoulder. “I’m always afraid of wakeboarding because of my knees,” he says, “but a friend convinced me. I fell once with my arm stretched open and tore a tendon. It’s a really bad injury for a climber. We use this compression all the time.”

Watch the video below to see Camargo attempt to become the first South American climber to make a 9B climb.

15 min The good fight: Felipe Camargo Felipe Camargo is determined to be the first South American climber to make a 9B climb.

Surgery and 40 days of no arm movement followed. Then began PT to help him regain full range of motion. “After seven months, I started feeling great,” he says. “I was doing PT two times a day, seven days a week… I had never spent such a long time without climbing.”

He took it slow, getting back into climbing boulders in Brazil last December, even managing a trip to Chile to complete a V14 he’d always wanted to try. “It felt good to plan a trip and do what you actually planned on doing!” he says.

07 Lone ranger

While he relied on his physio to help nurse him back to health, Camargo says he’s always been a loner. “I’ve always done everything by myself. I have a physical coach but I never had a mental one,” he explains.

He keeps mentally fit by trying to “stay honest with myself, see what I can still learn, what I have to get better at. To recognise when I’m bad at something". He adds: "Sometimes, we only want to do what we are already good at. So in climbing, I’m really good at big moves and steep climbing, even though I’m small. I’m not so good at slabs and technical stuff, so I have to face that and try to get better at that.”

Should, things not work out, for whatever reason, Camargo has a backup career as a TV ambassador for the sport. In 2017 he found fame in Brazil after winning the reality TV climbing show Ultimate Beastmaster. “That was huge,” he laughs. “Still nowadays, a lot of people recognise me, follow me and send me messages because of that. It really helped climbing in Brazil. It got to people who would never watch climbing otherwise. A lot of people started climbing and said they had watched the show and got curious about it.”

08 Giving back

Camargo also gives back in more tangible ways. He has his own bouldering gym Fabrica Escalada in Sao Paolo. “They [the original Fabrica owners] had the first gym when I moved to Sao Paolo,” Camargo explains. “I always wanted to open my own gym but you need to invest a lot of time and money. The owners said they’d rather have me as an associate than a competitor, so they offered me a percentage and we opened a second one.”

Nothing will stop Camargo from reaching a challenging climb © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Now Camargo works with young local climbers to get them into the sport in ways he never had. “We have a group of young climbers in my gym that we try to help, we’re sponsoring them with a small salary,” he says. “It’s something I always wanted to do. I would love to have a foundation or an institute one day to help climbing become more accessible.

"Recently, we built a climbing wall in a favela with help from North Face. The idea would be to make a circuit of schools, find good kids that are interested in the sport and take them climbing to the gym and maybe outside rock climbing. But it’s very demanding with all these projects. It might be something for later.”

09 The future

Camargo clearly already has many plans for the future but he isn’t finished climbing just yet. “I still want to push the limits; I just did a 9b in Spain,” he says. “I also want to focus more on bouldering: I want to try doing a V16 this year. I think bouldering is a bit harder on the body, so I think it’s time to focus on that. There are some good boulders here in Brazil but again, you have to climb at night cause it’s so hot. It’s a bit of a challenge.”

