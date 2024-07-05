The rise of Georgian fencing star Sandro Bazadze

In the vibrant world of fencing, where precision meets passion, few names shine as brightly as Sandro Bazadze . Born on July 29, 1993, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Bazadze's journey from a football-loving youth to the pinnacle of fencing glory is a testament to family tradition, relentless dedication and an unyielding competitive spirit.

A family tradition

Bazadze's foray into fencing was not a solitary journey; it was a continuation of a proud family legacy. His father, Merab, was a distinguished fencer, and his older brother, Beka, had already carved out a name for himself in the sport. Sandro recalls the powerful influence his brother had on his decision to pursue fencing: “I started fencing because of my family; my father and brother. Beka had already had good results, and I said: 'OK, I want to be like him.'”

This brotherly bond was both a source of mentorship and rivalry, with Sandro and Beka even facing off in official competitions. Of their three encounters, Sandro emerged victorious twice, a reflection of both his growing skill and competitive drive.

Sandro Bazadze trains for seven hours a day © Rezi Kenia/Red Bull Content Pool

How did Sandro Bazadze get into fencing?

Sandro's transition from football to fencing was neither immediate nor easy. He began fencing at 13, an age considered late in a sport where many start much younger. Yet, his natural talent and determination propelled him rapidly to the top. By 19, he had clinched the European Championship, a victory that solidified his commitment to the sport. “I won, and I said, ‘I must stay. And I must continue in this manner,” Sandro recounts, underscoring a pivotal moment in his career.

You must be 100 percent focused and use your mind. You require mental performance Sandro Bazadze

Training and techniques

Fencing, often seen as an elite and complex sport, demands a unique blend of physical agility and mental acuity. Sandro’s training regimen is a rigorous blend of physical conditioning and technical drills, consuming about seven hours each day. His preparation includes cardio exercises like jogging and cycling, alongside intense tactical training such as footwork and specialised fencing exercises.

“My training lasts about seven hours,” Sandro explains. His approach is as much about mental preparation as physical prowess. “You must be 100 percent focused and use your mind. You require mental performance. We are very focused on this,” he emphasises.

The game of emotion

One of the most fascinating aspects of fencing is its psychological dimension. Sandro vividly describes the pre-match atmosphere, where competitors sit side by side, observing each other’s emotional states. “Before the match, you also play a game. You play with your opponent,” he says.

He recalls a memorable bout against the then-world number one, when he was ranked eighth. “He was very nervous. He rushed. And I was really relaxed. I knew what I wanted to win, and I achieved it.” Against all odds, Sandro triumphed, advancing through the tournament and solidifying his reputation as a formidable fencer.

Sizing up your opponent is a key part of fencing at the highest level © Rezi Kenia/Red Bull Content Pool

Life outside fencing

Beyond the intense demands of fencing, Sandro’s life is enriched by his family and personal passions. Supported by his wife and sons, to whom he dedicates each triumph, Sandro also finds joy in his two dogs and his love for hip-hop music. Artists like Lupe Fiasco and J. Cole provide the soundtrack to his training, infusing his preparation with rhythm and motivation.

What the future holds

“You need to learn how to lose so that you can then learn how to win,” Sandro often says. At 30, the world’s number-one sabre fencer has achieved much but remains hungry for more. “I don’t really think about the future,” he muses. “I just enjoy living my life. But of course, I have plans. However, today I am focused on sports and upcoming tournaments.”

Sandro Bazadze’s journey from Tbilisi to the top of the fencing world is a story of passion, perseverance, and the enduring power of family legacy. As he continues to excel and inspire, his future in fencing looks as sharp and promising as ever.