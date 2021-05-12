The world of sport has changed. Once upon a time you could be the biggest or the strongest, the most skilful or the quickest, but these days things are very different. There’s a reason the likes of Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp refers to his team as “mentality monsters”, because right now you have to be able to cope with so much pressure – and when the chips are down, the desire, the want to win can be the thing that gets your across the finish line.

Few know the feeling of pressure as much as the likes of Ryan Pessoa and Richard ‘Gaucho10’ Hormes. They’re two of the biggest FIFA pros out there who have seen and done nearly everything there is to do in their field. We sat down with them to try and learn how they cope with the ever changing world of esports, how they keep positive, and how mentality is the ultimate key to becoming a winner.

Sporting backgrounds

Both Pessoa and Hormes come from a sporting background. Pessoa used to be a sprinter, while Hormes was a footballer and started gaming during the era of FIFA 18 after suffering a knee injury, taking part in the Gfinity Elite Series and eventually signing up with UK esports team, Excel Esports.

Pessoa started around then, as well. “It would have been in 2018, round about May or June-time,” he explains. “At the time I was a university student at the university of Exeter [in the UK], so I used to play FIFA leisurely with a lot of friends, and that year they introduced FIFA weekend league or FUT Champions, where you had to play 40 games across Saturday and Sunday which was really difficult in terms of time commitment, but I ended up qualifying in one of the months where you had to accumulate the most wins possible, and I ranked fifth in the world for that.”

Pessoa refers to himself as a “casual player” at that time, but after qualifying for an event in Munich, Germany, which he won, he qualified for the grand finals for FIFA 17 and developed a taste for competitive play. The rest, as they say, is history.

Ryan Pessoa tells us about how his year has been © Luis Gallo/Red Bull Content Pool

Coping with hardships

The current state of the world has forced people to adjust and adapt to new ideas, and like many, it’s been a challenging time for the athletes. “Remaining calm is something I’ve always tried to work on, because I used to suffer anxiety, where you know the occasion was important," says Pessoa. "If you win, it could have a huge impact on your performance for the year in terms of prize money or placements.“

Hormes backs up the idea that mentality is so vital, and that remaining calm when things aren’t going your way is key. “It’s the most important part of the game," he says. "The margins are so small, so the mindset is the game changing factor. I’m not the best in coping with a loss. I need to improve. I can’t really handle it to be honest.”

Self improvement

While it’s clear that both of the pros we chatted to value self improvement and want to be better at certain things, the burning question for us is how do they achieve it?

“I sometimes pause the game and take a few seconds," says Hormes. "Then I decide whether he is winning because he was just cleaner in front of the goal but actually I’m dominating the game, or if he is better. If he is better, I change my tactics and formation. If I dominate the game, I keep playing.”

Pessoa appears to have learned from experience, citing times he was a goal down and when he used to get inside his own head, and explaining that stress plays a part because FIFA now requires you to win so many matches on the bounce before finally achieving your victory.

Pessoa also still plays a lot of weekend league, which poses its own issues with the players he ends up facing. Here, you can face anyone from the most casual player to the top pros. How does that work from a training perspective, then?

“I try my best when I have weekend league to not be too down on myself if I lose on it, because the most important thing is to do well in the qualifiers," says Pessoa. “You might come up against someone in one game who’s at a decent level but you’re significantly better than them. But in the next game you play against a pro, and trying to transition that mindset, gameplay wise, from casual gamer to pro is really hard.“

Mindset is key to winning

“Consistency, 100 percent,” is the key to things, Pessoa feels. These days winning a game isn’t all that matters, because you might have to win multiple matches in a row. “You could win five games in a row, which is great, but when the going gets tough, or sometimes you’re a little bit tired, can you perform the same? Can you have that mentality to dig deep and get that second win and compete a bit further?”

Hormes agrees, saying players “do everything they can to become the best. I want to win every single game I play. That’s my mentality. I hate to lose. If I lose, I analyse and try to do better next time”

Right now Pessoa has some big goals, and backs himself to dig out big results even though he’s had some bad luck in finals. “I try and take it step by step to have gradual improvements”, he says. “My main goal is to perform the best I can in every game, because if I do that, the likelihood is I’ll win most of the games I play in.”

Being number one

Pessoa has been number one, but which pros does he look up to? “From a football perspective: there’s Cristiano Ronaldo,” he says. Then there’s “every top competitor in sports: there’s LeBron James… these people want to be the best,” he explains, before again underlining that consistency is key. “The mentality part of FIFA and esports in general is huge, and it’s only something that I realised when I went to Austria with Red Bull about 14 months ago, but since then I realised how important it is.”.

He’s referring there to Red Bull Athlete Performance Center , which is custom built to help athletes with mentality and becoming strong in both mind and body. Hormes has also worked with a mentality coach, and says that the process “gave me different breathing techniques to keep calm and stay focused”.

Hormes is also a fan of Ronaldo, but points to that Borussia Dortmund’s young striker Erling Haaland as another example, says “they work every day to get the best out of them".