Trystan Hart quickest to the punch with Red Bull TKO victory

With two rounds of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship to go, Mani Lettenbichler has now closed to within a point of the championship leader, Mario Roman, who was third at Red Bull TKO on Sunday.

Trystan Hart was unstoppable on his way to winning Red Bull TKO © Future7Media/KTM Images

Victory at the Trials Training Center, in Sequatchie, Tennessee, on Sunday was vindication for Hart, who won this event in 2020 (before the advent of the World Championship). Last year, he had to make do with third, but in 2022, the Canadian didn’t put a foot wrong and was consistently the fastest rider at Red Bull Tennessee Knockout, claiming his first win in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship .

But he wasn’t the first winner of Red Bull TKO 2022 – that was Alfredo Gomez, who kicked off the event with victory in the Nashville Pro Straight Rhythm Enduro Prologue: head-to-head elimination races around an obstacle course laid out in Downtown Nashville.

Come Sunday, the elite Hard Enduro riders faced a series of knockout-style qualification races that would test the riders’ skills in an array of disciplines, including trials, enduro, and motocross. The fastest riders were racing to land a spot in the final 30-minute-plus-one-lap race.

Climbing: Mani Lettenbichler chasing Trystan Hart at Red Bull TKO © Future7Media/KTM Images

The morning qualifier would decide the start positions for the first of two Knockout Races, and Hart was on the throttle from the start, laying down a blisteringly fast opening lap. In the first Knockout Race, he topped the time sheets by over one minute from Taddy Blazusiak , with Teodor Kabakchiev close behind in third and Lettenbichler more than two minutes behind Hart in fourth.

The pressure ramped up for the second Knockout Race, which had the riders competing for just 20 places in the final. Hart was again quickest, this time finishing more than one minute and 35 seconds clear of Sherco-rider Roman, with Kabakchiev a further one minute and 21 seconds back in third.

Taddy Blasuziak back in the saddle at Red Bull TKO © Future7Media/GASGAS

Hart lands Red Bull TKO

All eyes were on Hart, who took the hole shot of the 30-minute-plus-one-lap final from the start and never looked back, conquering rocky riverbeds and leaping over logs with confidence with each passing lap as he stretched out his lead and set the fastest lap of the day on the last lap.

It feels amazing to win. This championship is so competitive, so I’m humbled to be up there with the best of them Trystan Hart

“I had a bit of pressure coming into the final because I'd won each round, and I just wanted to keep that momentum rolling,” said Hart. “It feels amazing to win. This championship is so competitive, so I’m humbled to be up there with the best of them.”

Nursing a foot injury, fellow KTM rider Lettenbichler had no answer to Hart but second place, mirroring his result here from last season, edging him closer to the lead of the World Championship. “From the first qualifier, I was struggling so bad today. I have a foot injury I’ve been managing, and on the downhill sections here, it was very hard to control the rear brake,” said Lettenbichler. “I just tried to manage each race as they came and do my best. But Trystan rode amazing today, so hats off to him.”

From the first qualifier I was struggling so bad today. I have a foot injury I’ve been managing Manuel Lettenbichler

The super consistent Roman claimed third to retain his grip on the overall lead with his Sherco team-mate Wade Young fourth, Kabakchiev was fifth. Ryder Leblond, the 20-year-old KTM star from Pennsylvania, was the highest finisher from the US as he edged out Alfredo Gomez for sixth place.

Last men standing at TKO: Trystan Hart, Mani Lettenbichler and Mario Roman © Future7Media/KTM Images

Results: Round 6, Red Bull TKO

Trystan Hart (KTM) 5 laps Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 5 laps, +1:19.577 Mario Roman (Sherco) 5 laps, +58.055 Wade Young (Sherco) 5 laps, +2:55.829 Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 4 laps Ryder LeBlond (KTM) 4 laps, +39.752 Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 4 laps, +26.267 Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 4 laps, +43.098 Cody Webb (Sherco) 4 laps, +59.056 David Cyprian (KTM) 4 laps, +28.429

Provisional championship standings (after round 6)

Mario Roman (Sherco) 88pts Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 87pts Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 69pts Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 63pts Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 62pts Alfredo Gomez (GASGAS) 57pts Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 49pts David Cyprian (KTM) 47pts Wade Young (Sherco) 46pts Dominic Olzsowy (GASGAS) 37pts

Trystan Hart will be on home soil when the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship travels north to Calgary in Canada for Red Bull Outliers on August 27.