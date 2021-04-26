Get in gear for the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship

What is hard enduro?

Also known as extreme enduro, the sport is a combination of endurance riding, cross country and trials riding designed for mass participation. What that means is a field of sometimes hundreds of motorbike riders racing for hours across mountains and forests, tackling massive obstacles.

Jonny Walker and wade Young show exactly what's hard about hard enduro © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

It demands peak physical strength and stamina, not to mention considerable riding skills. Hard enduro is also one of the only elite sports where amateur riders can compete alongside the pros on the same courses, which means races feel more like a festival where you're spending the weekend with friends.

Why is WESS now called the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship?

After two successful World Enduro Super Series championships, the series is now regulated by the Féderation Internationale de Motorcyclisme (FIM) and becomes the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. On track, hard enduro has been overhauled for 2021. The championship calendar is made up of some spectacular races in amazing locations, some new events, lots of old favourites and it even leaves its European heartland for the Red Bull TKO in the United States.

Which are the biggest hard enduro races in the season?

Erzbergrodeo is classic hard enduro and sport's hardest day in the saddle © Sebastian Marko/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is the world's toughest one-day hard enduro and sees 1,500 riders descend on the tiny mining town of Eisenerz in central Austria for a punishing four-hour race in and around a huge iron-ore mine. After two qualifying races, only 500 take the start of the main race and only a handful of those will ever see the finish line.

Then there's Red Bull Romaniacs , a four-day race through the forests of rural Romania. Some sections border on the impossible and have brought even the toughest riders to their knees. Cyril Despres once questioned whether race organiser Martin Freinadametz was trying to break him – and he's won the Dakar Rally five times!

Four days of this at Red Bull Romaniacs is enough to break even the greats © Attila Szabo/Red Bull Content Pool

What's new for 2021?

Red Bull TKO joins the championship for the first time. It's one of the toughest races in the USA and the knockout format means the riders are racing against each other and against the clock as they bid to stay in the race.

A totally new race for 2021 is the Abestone Hard Enduro . Designed and organised by Michele Bosi, it will climax with 50 riders taking on the mountains around a Italian ski resort in a three-hour race. And the HERO Challenge in Poland is run for the second time and will bring together 250 riders to tackle a brutal 17km course made up of steep climbs, forestry trails, motocross jumps and some man-made obstacles.

Find out more about the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship venues in the video below:

FIM Hard Enduro travel guide

Who are the top riders?

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER) – KTM Factory Team

The man to beat is 2019 WESS world champ Manuel Lettenbichler , who spearheads the KTM Factory Team. Perhaps an indication of KTM's confidence in 'Letti' is that he’s the only factory-backed rider who will be at every round. The 22-year-old German won the 2020 Red Bull Romaniacs and has the form, fitness, technique and machinery to dominate.

As well as being a great rider, the ball of energy from Kiefersfelden is one of the most liked riders on the circuit. After effectively having to spend a year on the sidelines, he's raring to get back in action.

Jonny Walker (GBR) – Beta Factory Team

A three-time winner of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo and two-time winner of Red Bull Romaniacs, Jonny Walker left KTM after a decade to lead the Beta team for 2021. It should prove a great move for the likeable Brit, as it enables him to race in the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship and Beta are also inviting him to race some extreme enduro rounds in the USA.

Jonny Walker is Beta's new leading man © Sebas Romero/Red Bull Content Pool

Billy Bolt (GBR) – Husqvarna

Bolt was the first WESS world champion and also has the 2020 SuperEnduro World Championship title under his belt. The outgoing 23-year-old has the skills and physical strength to take Lettenbichler to the wire. Does that mean they're fierce rivals? No, they just spent the first week of April training and having a laugh together in Sardinia.

Taddy Błażusiak (POL) – Gas Gas Factory Team

Tadeusz Blakusiak – known to all as 'Taddy', this legend won the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo five times in a row before departing for the USA, where he cleaned up EnduroCross championships and X Games golds. This season will be his first full season with Gas Gas and, while he may be closer to 40 than 30, there's always more to come from Taddy.

Wade Young (RSA) – Sherco

The man mountain from KwaZulu Natal burst onto the hard enduro global scene when, as a 16-year-old, Wade Young rode to the top in the 2012 Roof Of Africa, conquering one of the toughest endurance races in the world while still at school. Since then, he's filled his trophy cabinet with prizes from biggest hard enduro races, including Red Bull Romaniacs.

Wade Young is always a contender, no matter the race © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

Alfredo Gómez (ESP) – Husqvarna

An accomplished trials rider, Alfredo Gómez is one of the most prolific and strongest riders in Hard Enduro and a popular presence in the service park. The Spanish rider was runner up in the inaugural WESS championship and brings a wealth of experience and technical skills.

Graham Jarvis (GBR) – Husqvarna

Never write off the OG of hard enduro! The sport's most successful rider continues to defy age and last year finished second at his favourite event, Red Bull Romaniacs. He's won six times in Sibiu and conquered the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo five times. He's now the boss of Jarvis Husqvarna Racing, which fields five talented young riders: Teodor Kabakchiev, Jonathan Richardson, Will Hoare, Sam Winterburn and Grant Churchward.

This sounds great. Where can I watch it?

You can follow the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship with Red Bull . We’ll be broadcasting the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo live and have highlights from every other round.

Now I want to have a go. Where do I sign up?

What makes hard enduro unique is that anyone can saddle up and race with the very best. As well as fitness, strength, skills and courage, you'll need the right machinery, but there's a range of categories to suit riders of all skills. To sign up, follow the links to the events at the official site .