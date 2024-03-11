FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is a grand adventure of epic proportions

Naoki Hamaguchi: People who never played the original FINAL FANTASY VII, or people who didn't play the previous game (FFVII REMAKE), can definitely enjoy FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH to the fullest if they choose to start there. There's a five-minute digest video that recaps events of the previous game available in the title menu, so I recommend that new players watch that to get up to speed.

There's no need to do anything to prepare. The game will ease you in slowly with full tutorials and help you find your feet if you're stuck with the controls. I hope that anyone who's interested in FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH can just pick it up and give the game a try.