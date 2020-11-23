Find out who earned a ticket to dive in 2020
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
Here's who has qualified for a permanent spot in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series next season.
Now that the dust has settled on an exciting and record-breaking season, attention is already turning to the next year as we take a look at who has automatically qualified for a permanent spot in the 2020 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
Through the world ranking, which takes into consideration the FINA World Cup and World Championships, as well as the World Series competitions, the top eight men and women have secured their spot.
In the women's, Rhiannan Iffland (AUS), Lysanne Richard (CAN), Jessica Macaulay (GBR), Yana Nestsiarava (BLR) and Eleanor Smart (USA) retain their place, while Brazil's Jaki Valente returns to full-time duties from the 21m platform for the first time since 2014. They will be joined by two newcomers to the line-up: 19-year-old Colombian Maria Paula Quintero and Iris Schmidbauer of Germany.
Mexico's Adriana Jimenez has taken the decision to drop out of the World Series.
The men's permanent list will be cut from 10 to eight next season, with Britain's longstanding Blake Aldridge one of those to miss out. The 37-year-old former Olympian, who has enjoyed permanent status since 2012, will join Ukraine's Oleksiy Prygorov and Kris Kolanus of Poland in dropping down into the wildcard pool.
On the back of some strong performances in 2019, Italy's Alessandro De Rose returns to the fold after losing his spot at the end of last season. By doing so, the 27-year-old becomes only the second-ever athlete to reclaim permanent status after dropping out of the line-up.
Despite missing three stops due to a broken foot, the stunning form of Romania's Constantin Popovici means that he automatically qualifies for next season thanks to his World Series results alone.
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series divers 2020
MEN
- Alessandro De Rose, ITA
- Andy Jones, USA
- Constantin Popovici, ROU
- David Colturi, USA
- Gary Hunt, GBR
- Jonathan Paredes, MEX
- Michal Navratil, CZE
- Steven LoBue, USA
WOMEN
- Eleanor Townsend Smart, USA
- Iris Schmidbauer, GER
- Jacqueline Valente, BRA
- Jessica Macaulay, GBR
- Lysanne Richard, CAN
- Maria Paula Quintero, COL
- Rhiannan Iffland, AUS
- Yana Nestsiarava, BLR
