How's that for Swiss timing? Odermatt grabs GS lead ahead of season decider
© Erich Spiess/Red Bull Content Pool
Swiss skier Marco Odermatt takes a crucial win in the Giant Slalom at Kranjska Gora and now leads French rival Alexis Pinturault with one race remaining.
Published on
Marco Odermatt ensured the fight for the Giant Slalom globe will go down to a final race showdown after winning in dramatic fashion in Kranjska Gora.
The 23-year-old was fourth after the first run, but sent down a lightning second to overtake the three skiers in front of him and claim victory.
His combined time of 2m 12.87s was enough to hold off compatriot Loïc Meillard, who was leading after the first run, and Austrian Stefan Brennsteiner in third.
The in-form Swiss now leads Alexis Pinturault by 25 points with just one more race to come next week in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
Pinturault started strongly and held second spot after the opening run but a disappointing second, 1.61s slower than Odermatt, saw him end up fourth.
Odermatt also put more pressure on Pinturault in the overall rankings, with the Frenchman now just holding a 31-point lead.