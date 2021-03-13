It's a Colorado gold rush as Gu, Porteous and Kleveland win in Aspen
Eileen Gu, Nico Porteous and Marcus Kleveland have all won FIS World Championship titles – in Gu's case, two – after stomping winning runs in Aspen.
China's Eileen Gu and Nico Porteous of New Zealand were both able to replicate their X Games success from the end of January, stomping winning runs again at the FIS Freeski and Snowboard World Championships in the same pipe where they'd triumphed six weeks earlier. Meanwhile, Norway's Marcus Kleveland picked up a gold medal in the Snowboard Slopestyle, with the Big Air competition still to come. As if that's not impressive enough, all three did it while nursing injuries.
Gu then went on to become the first-ever freeskier to win two golds at the same World Championships. She topped the podium in Saturday's Slopestyle final with her first-run score of 84.23, as a winter storm set in and made for challenging conditions.
In the Halfpipe event, Gu was skiing without poles as a result of the broken hand she picked up prior to January's X Games performance. Fast becoming one of the biggest names in the freeski world, she kept plenty in reserve during qualifying, making the final as the sixth-ranked competitor.
However, if her opponents were thinking they'd caught the 17-year-old San Francisco native on a rare off day, her first run in the final blew that theory out of the water. She put down a near-flawless 93.00, including a right-side 900 safety into a left 900 Japan and a right 720 lead tail, into a switch left 720 Japan.
"It feels so so good. I broke my hand a few weeks ago and it’s my first time ever competing without poles. I wasn't sure how comfortable I would be with that," said Gu after her win.
After her Slopestyle win on Saturday, Gu said: "It was super windy today. A lot of girls had to push through really tough conditions. Big shout out to everybody out there."
Porteous was competing despite having broken a bone in his foot back in February, but, although he watched several other skiers in the final take big falls, it didn't seem to affect his confidence or performance. Like Gu, he went hard right from the off, scoring 94.50 with his first run, including the right Double 1620 Mute straight into a left double 1620 combo we saw in his X Games win – which was enough to secure his victory.
Kleveland almost missed the slopestyle final after a big fall during training saw him limping heavily. "I had a hard impact on my leg and [it] didn't really feel good," explained the Norwegian. "I was about to go take an x-ray, but I wanted to try it out, so I went back up and did the contest."
He'll be glad he made that decision, because he put in two solid runs; the first of which, 86.86, was enough to see him in the lead early on, while his second, 90.66, clinched it.
Sébastien Toutant of Canada had to settle for silver with his first-run score of 82.53 after crashing on his second run when looking set to challenge Kleveland's score.