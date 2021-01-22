Dominik Paris dials up the speed to land a podium on 'Die Strief'
© Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool
After missing last year's race with a knee injury, Dominik Paris delivers his best race of the season on downhill skiing's toughest course, as Beat Feuz grabs a first Hahnenkamm race victory.
Dominik Paris held his nerve to grab a podium place in downhill racing's toughest test, as the world's best tackled the iconic Hahnenkamm race down the difficult Streif course.
Austrian downhill skier Ferld Friedensbert was the first winner of the Hahnenkamm race way back in 1931, with compatriot Matthias Mayer winning from Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayr in the 2020 edition.
The Streif starts at an elevation of 1,665m above sea level and finishes at 805m, with a distance of 3.312km down the mountain. The Mausefalle is the steepest part, with a maximum grade of 40.4°, and racers can fly up to 80m through the air at an average race speed 103kph and a top speed of 120–130kph.
This time around, Swiss star Beat Feuz was fifth down the mountain and he tamed the course to produce a phenomenal, smooth run to post a time of 1m 53.77s and give himself a shot at a first Hahnenkamm career victory.
Last year's winner Mayer ran him close from seventh out the gate with a scintillating run, but ended up 0.16s behind, as three-time Hahnenkamm winner Paris dug deep to get down the mountain just 0.56s off Feuz's time and claim third in his best race of the season so far.
Paris moved up four places in the downhill standings to fourth place behind Mayer, with Frenchman Alexis Pinturault still holding a 218-point lead over Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in the overall World Cup rankings.
Saturday sees another Hahnenkamm downhill race in Kitzbühel after Friday's race substituted for the cancelled Wengen race, with the Super G skiers out in force on Sunday.