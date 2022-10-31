Check out a preview of Ben Ferguson’s Fleeting Time snowboarding film

Oregon-based snowboarder Ben Ferguson has spent the better part of two years on the film project of a lifetime.

He’s been traveling the world, chasing storms and careening down pow-covered terrain to bring us his first feature film to show the world that he’s one of the most dominant backcountry riders of his generation.

Get up to speed with everything you need to know about Fleeting Time right here.

The goal is to inspire younger generations and inspire people to snowboard Ben Ferguson

01 How can I watch it?

The premiere of Fleeting Time took place in Ferguson’s hometown of Bend, Oregon, on October 1. After that he embarked on a screening tour across the USA and Canada.

The film will premiere digitally and for free exclusively on Red Bull TV on November 3. In addition, you can watch the making of the movie in a behind-the-scenes mini series called About Time .

02 What’s Ben Ferguson career path?

Fleeting Time is Ben Ferguson’s first snowboarding film © Chris Wellhausen/Red Bull Content Pool

He began his ascent at Oregon’s Mt Bachelor alongside his younger brother, Gabe – first at local contests and then graduating to bigger park shoots and events, such as the US Open and Snowboarder Magazine’s proving ground, The Launch. It was there that Ferguson gained attention for his powerful approach and uncanny edge control. It wasn’t long before he was dropping in under the Saturday night lights of the X Games and standing atop podiums at Burton Global Open Series events.

Then, in 2018, Ferguson qualified for the US Olympic Halfpipe Team in Pyeongchang, where he placed fourth.

“Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a snowboarder – but not necessarily a contest snowboarder, he says. "The dudes I looked up to were Travis Rice , Nicholas Müller , Mikkel Bang , all these dudes who [were filming] dope video parts. I always wanted to get more into filming in the backcountry and being on my snowboard in the mountains, not just in contests.”

After missing out on a medal in Pyeongchang, Ferguson knew it was time to create a legacy for himself in film form. In 2020, he got the go-ahead from the companies that support him to spearhead his own project. After that he selected a cadre of riders that would star in the film: his brother Gabe, superstar-in-the-making Jared Elston, Bend legends Curtis Ciszek and Austin Smith, some of Japan’s newest contingent of elite pros Ayumu Hirano , Kaishu Hirano and Raibu Katayama , phenoms Hailey Langland and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and rounding out the roster with some of snowboarding’s biggest names, Mark McMorris , Danny Davis , Mikkel Bang and Travis Rice.

03 How was the film made?

Gabe and Ben Ferguson at Natural Selection Tour in Jackson Hole © Dean Blotto Gray/Red Bull Content Pool

“The goal is to inspire younger generations and inspire people to snowboard," says Ferguson about the aim of Fleeting Time. "We also want to tie it back into those older snowboard films, and want it to live up to those standards that were set from the older generation."

The production method was simple: get the best snowboarders to ride the best snow in the world and make sure the film crew is as good as the riders in it.

A snowboard film of this magnitude requires a crew that's made up of filmers, editors and photographers who are at the same level as the riders themselves. In this case, the crew was packed with Hall of Famers such as Justin Eeles serving as as director of production, Rafe Robinson looking after aerial shots and Malachi Gerard, Anthony Vitale, Sean Aaron, Tim Manning, Caleb Ely and Zach Nigro assisting with the cinematography.

The project is edited by the industry gold-standard Joe Carlino, with Ben Ferguson himself on directing duties. Famed photographer Aaron Blatt is in charge of stills.

Ben Ferguson in action © Aaron Blatt/Red Bull Content Pool Two years is a lot of time, but only if you spend it wisely Ben Ferguson

According to Ferguson, this film is all about legacy. It’s validation for all the work he has put in. “It goes back to the title of the movie," he says. "The time was fleeting. We had time, but we also had the pandemic and other things to deal with. You know, all the trials and tribulations that come with filming a movie; travel and everything.

“Two years is a lot of time, but only if you spend it wisely," explains Ferguson. "The clock's always ticking. Time is fleeting. If you use it poorly you waste a bunch of time and probably money, too. And then on a little bit deeper and maybe darker note, you think about the environmental crisis that we're going through right now. And just being a snowboarder and talking to other snowboarders and thinking about how much longer we're really gonna be able to do the things that we've been lucky enough to do. So we wanted to take advantage of those times.”