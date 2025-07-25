Why everyone in the peloton is talking about Florian Lipowitz

At just 24 years old, Florian Lipowitz is turning heads at the 2025 Tour de France. Riding for Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe, the former biathlete claimed the white jersey on stage 14 and now sits high in the general classification. With strong performances in the Pyrenees and a calm, focused riding style, Lipowitz is fast becoming one of the breakout riders of the race and even earned a nod from Tadej Pogačar as a “cool guy.”

01 From biathlon burnout to bike glow‑up

Lipo prepares for a Tour stage © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool

Lipowitz’s journey to Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe and the the top of the cycling world is one of the biggest “what if” stories you’ll ever hear.

“Ambition and determination,” he says, are the two traits that defined him even as a teenager. He and his older brother Philipp (now on Germany’s B‑squad) took their first steps on skis together, but it was Flo who insisted on the move to Schigymnasium Stams in Austria at age 13 to train professionally. “I really wanted to be somewhere with as much time on snow as possible and a serious training set-up. My brother just came along for the ride,” he says.

He gave everything to biathlon until his knees gave out. To stay fit during rehab, he started cycling. At the time, it was just cross‑training, not a plan B. “The diagnosis was Osgood‑Schlatter," explains Lipowitz. " Luckily, cycling was easier on my bones and ligaments.”

The final straw for his biathlon career came in the shape of a surfing accident on holiday. A torn ACL in Fuerteventura forced him into rehab, and when he returned to the bike, he never looked back.

02 How he caught the eye of Ralph Denk

Pushing for the line in the Stage 13 time trial © Getty Images

His Pyrenees performances - finishing 3rd, 4th and 4th - have turned heads, but would any of that have happened without his injury or that pivotal meeting with Ralph Denk, team boss of Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe? “I’d probably have joined the family business. My dad runs a security systems company,” says Lipowitz.

I could tell right away: this guy is serious Ralph Denk, team boss of Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe

Instead, he cycled over 100km from his boarding school in Stams to Denk’s office - and back - just to make his pitch. “He pedalled all the way here for the interview. I could tell right away: this guy is serious,” recalls Denk. “At the end, I asked how he was getting back to the boarding school on this rather cold winter evening. He just smiled and hopped on the bike.”

Age posed another hurdle - at 20, he was already too old for the U19 development squad, grenke - Auto Eder, but Denk found him a spot with Team Tirol KTM Cycling, setting the stage for a fresh path in the pro ranks.

03 What makes his riding style so special?

Florian Lipowitz celebrates claiming the white jersey © Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

After two years on the UCI Continental circuit, 'Lipo', as he likes to be known, joined the WorldTour roster in 2023. His Nordic skiing endurance background proved a powerful foundation.

Riding his Specialized S‑Works SL8, he delivers a smooth cadence, high RPMs paired with heavy gearing - earning stage wins at the Czech Tour and Sibiu Cycling Tour.

His big breakthrough came at the Critérium du Dauphiné, where he dropped Remco Evenepoel by 1m 45s on a mountain stage. French cycling daily L’Équipe dubbed him “the German with the big engine.”

04 Training methods and mental game

Depending on the season, Lipo trains 20–24 hours per week: “Mostly base work, long sessions, not too much intensity,” he explains. He also embraces unconventional training. In the UK, he honed his aero position inside the 2.7km-long Catesby Tunnel, once used by trains, now a time trial haven.

Taking a break © Maximilian Fries/Red Bull Content Pool Doesn’t matter if it says 400 or 430 watts - I listen to my gut and stay with the best Florian Lipowitz

He’s mentally disciplined when it counts. Whether going solo in a time trial or attacking a steep climb: “I can manage my emotions in a race. I don’t check my bike computer much. Doesn’t matter if it says 400 or 430 watts - I listen to my gut and stay with the best.”

05 Why he’s the Tour de France 2025 breakout star

Lipo and Roglič arm in arm after the ride up Mont Ventoux © Maximilian Fries / Red Bull Content Pool

Flo Lipowitz entered the Tour as a debutant and support rider for Primož Roglič, but with bold attacks and fresh legs - especially on the section between Auch and Hautacam - he rewrote expectations. Now, he’s up there alongside legends Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.

He completed a brutal Pyrenees triple, moving to third overall in GC and scoring his second Grand Tour podium after the 2024 Vuelta. His time trial performance on an airstrip familiar to fans of the Bond movies was another standout moment.

If he shakes off the big Stage 17 crash and holds his pace to Paris, he’ll earn Germany’s first Tour podium since Andreas Klöden in 2006.